Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
The Grudge
12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 10:05
Good Newwz
12:20, 3:10, 6:10, 9:00
Little Women
12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:35
Spies In Disguise
12:10, 1:10, 3:40, 6:15, 8:50
Cats
12:25, 1:50, 4:30, 7:05, 9:55
Dabangg 3
3:00, 6:20, 9:40
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D
2:00, 5:20, 8:40
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
12:00, 12:40, 1:20, 2:40, 3:30, 4:00, 4:40, 6:00, 6:45, 7:20, 8:00, 9:20, 10:00
Bombshell
12:15, 2:45, 5:20, 7:50, 10:20
Jumanji: The Next Level
12:50, 3:50, 7:00, 9:50
Richard Jewell
1:00, 4:20, 7:15
Uncut Gems
12:30, 3:45, 7:10, 10:15
Knives Out
12:45, 3:55, 6:50, 9:45
Queen & Slim
10:10
Frozen II
1:30, 4:10, 6:40, 9:10
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
The Grudge
11:10, 1:40, 3:35, 5:45, 7:55, 10:05
Little Women
11:30, 3:00, 6:30, 9:30
Spies In Disguise
11:05, 1:15, 3:15, 6:45, 9:15
Cats
11:15, 7:10
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D
4:00, 10:00
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
11:00, 12:00, 1:20, 2:20, 3:20, 4:40, 6:10, 6:40, 7:50, 8:40, 9:20, 9:50
Bombshell
11:25, 1:50, 4:15, 6:50, 9:40
Jumanji: The Next Level
11:20, 12:40, 2:05, 3:30, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10
Uncut Gems
10:55, 1:45, 4:35, 7:25, 10:15
Frozen II
11:40, 2:00, 4:20, 6:20, 9:25
