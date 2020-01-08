At the movies stock logo
Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

The Grudge

12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 10:05

Good Newwz

12:20, 3:10, 6:10, 9:00

Little Women

12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:35

Spies In Disguise

12:10, 1:10, 3:40, 6:15, 8:50

Cats

12:25, 1:50, 4:30, 7:05, 9:55

Dabangg 3

3:00, 6:20, 9:40

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D

2:00, 5:20, 8:40

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

12:00, 12:40, 1:20, 2:40, 3:30, 4:00, 4:40, 6:00, 6:45, 7:20, 8:00, 9:20, 10:00

Bombshell

12:15, 2:45, 5:20, 7:50, 10:20

Jumanji: The Next Level

12:50, 3:50, 7:00, 9:50

Richard Jewell

1:00, 4:20, 7:15

Uncut Gems

12:30, 3:45, 7:10, 10:15

Knives Out

12:45, 3:55, 6:50, 9:45

Queen & Slim

10:10

Frozen II

1:30, 4:10, 6:40, 9:10

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

The Grudge

11:10, 1:40, 3:35, 5:45, 7:55, 10:05

Little Women

11:30, 3:00, 6:30, 9:30

Spies In Disguise

11:05, 1:15, 3:15, 6:45, 9:15

Cats

11:15, 7:10

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D

4:00, 10:00

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

11:00, 12:00, 1:20, 2:20, 3:20, 4:40, 6:10, 6:40, 7:50, 8:40, 9:20, 9:50

Bombshell

11:25, 1:50, 4:15, 6:50, 9:40

Jumanji: The Next Level

11:20, 12:40, 2:05, 3:30, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10

Uncut Gems

10:55, 1:45, 4:35, 7:25, 10:15

Frozen II

11:40, 2:00, 4:20, 6:20, 9:25

