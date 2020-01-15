At the movies stock logo
CREATIVE COMMONS

Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

1917

12:45, 3:45, 6:40, 9:30

Chhapaak

3:35, 6:20, 9:10

Just Mercy

1:00, 4:10, 7:15, 10:20

Like A Boss

12:55, 3:10, 5:25, 7:40, 9:55

Underwater

12:30, 2:55, 5:20, 7:50, 10:15

The Grudge

12:35, 2:50, 5:40, 8:00, 10:20

Good Newwz

12:30, 3:15, 6:00, 8:50

Little Women

1:00, 4:00, 6:55, 9:50

Spies In Disguise

1:10, 2:30, 4:55, 7:20, 9:45

Cats

1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

12:40, 3:50, 5:10, 7:00, 8:20, 10:10

Bombshell

12:50

Jumanji: The Next Level

1:30, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15

Uncut Gems

1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 10:05

Knives Out

1:25, 4:15, 7:10, 10:00

Frozen II

1:20, 3:55, 6:30, 9:00

Tanhaji — The Unsung Warrior

1:40, 3:20, 6:10, 9:05

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Weathering With You (Fan Preview Screening) — English Dubbed

7:00

Weathering With You (Fan Preview Screening) — English Subtitles

8:00

1917

11:20, 1:55, 4:25, 7:00, 9:45

Just Mercy

12:15, 3:30, 6:50, 10:00

Like A Boss

11:15, 1:15, 3:15, 5:20, 7:50, 10:05

Underwater

11:10, 1:25, 3:40, 5:50, 8:00, 10:10

The Grudge

1:05, 3:10, 5:40, 10:15

Little Women

11:45, 2:45, 9:30

Spies In Disguise

11:25, 1:40, 4:00, 6:20, 8:40

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

11:00, 2:30, 6:10, 9:20

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker GTX

12:00, 3:20, 6:40, 9:50

Jumanji: The Next Level

11:05, 1:50, 4:30, 7:15, 9:55

Uncut Gems

3:45

Frozen II

11:30, 2:00, 4:15, 6:35, 9:00

The Sonata

10:50

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2017)

12:50, 6:50

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.