Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
1917
12:45, 3:45, 6:40, 9:30
Chhapaak
3:35, 6:20, 9:10
Just Mercy
1:00, 4:10, 7:15, 10:20
Like A Boss
12:55, 3:10, 5:25, 7:40, 9:55
Underwater
12:30, 2:55, 5:20, 7:50, 10:15
The Grudge
12:35, 2:50, 5:40, 8:00, 10:20
Good Newwz
12:30, 3:15, 6:00, 8:50
Little Women
1:00, 4:00, 6:55, 9:50
Spies In Disguise
1:10, 2:30, 4:55, 7:20, 9:45
Cats
1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
12:40, 3:50, 5:10, 7:00, 8:20, 10:10
Bombshell
12:50
Jumanji: The Next Level
1:30, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15
Uncut Gems
1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 10:05
Knives Out
1:25, 4:15, 7:10, 10:00
Frozen II
1:20, 3:55, 6:30, 9:00
Tanhaji — The Unsung Warrior
1:40, 3:20, 6:10, 9:05
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Weathering With You (Fan Preview Screening) — English Dubbed
7:00
Weathering With You (Fan Preview Screening) — English Subtitles
8:00
1917
11:20, 1:55, 4:25, 7:00, 9:45
Just Mercy
12:15, 3:30, 6:50, 10:00
Like A Boss
11:15, 1:15, 3:15, 5:20, 7:50, 10:05
Underwater
11:10, 1:25, 3:40, 5:50, 8:00, 10:10
The Grudge
1:05, 3:10, 5:40, 10:15
Little Women
11:45, 2:45, 9:30
Spies In Disguise
11:25, 1:40, 4:00, 6:20, 8:40
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
11:00, 2:30, 6:10, 9:20
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker GTX
12:00, 3:20, 6:40, 9:50
Jumanji: The Next Level
11:05, 1:50, 4:30, 7:15, 9:55
Uncut Gems
3:45
Frozen II
11:30, 2:00, 4:15, 6:35, 9:00
The Sonata
10:50
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2017)
12:50, 6:50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.