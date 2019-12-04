At the movies stock logo
Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Knives Out

12:30, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Queen & Slim

12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50

21 Bridges

12:25, 4:00, 7:40, 10:05

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

1:10, 4:30, 7:05, 9:40

Frozen II 3D

12:45, 3:30, 6:40, 9:15

Frozen II

12:15, 1:30, 2:15, 3:00, 4:15, 5:00, 6:00, 7:20, 8:00, 8:45, 10:00

Charlie’s Angels

1:20, 7:15

Ford V Ferrari

1:00, 2:45, 6:10, 9:30

The Good Liar

4:40, 10:05

Doctor Sleep

12:20, 2:50, 6:20, 9:35

Last Christmas

7:50, 10:15

Midway

12:10, 3:15, 6:15, 9:20

Playing With Fire

12:40, 3:10, 5:30

Harriet

12:35, 3:40, 6:30, 9:25

Terminator: Dark Fate

12:05, 3:20, 7:00, 9:55

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

1:15, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10

Joker

12:00, 4:20, 7:10, 9:55

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Almost Home

4:30

Knives Out

10:15, 1:15, 4:10, 7:15, 10:15

Queen & Slim

10:10, 1:10, 4:00, 7:10, 10:05

21 Bridges

10:45, 1:20, 3:50, 6:20, 8:50

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

10:40, 12:10, 1:05, 3:40, 6:10, 8:40

Frozen II

10:00, 10:30, 11:45, 12:30, 1:00, 2:20, 3:00, 3:30, 5:00, 5:45, 6:30, 8:15, 9:00, 10:00

Frozen II GTX

11:00, 1:40, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

Charlie’s Angels

9:55

Ford V Ferrari

10:35, 3:20, 5:10, 6:40, 9:50

The Good Liar

10:20, 8:30

Midway

10:05, 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 10:10

Playing With Fire

2:50

Harriet

1:50, 7:20

Home Alone

12:50, 6:50

