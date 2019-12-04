Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Knives Out
12:30, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Queen & Slim
12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50
21 Bridges
12:25, 4:00, 7:40, 10:05
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
1:10, 4:30, 7:05, 9:40
Frozen II 3D
12:45, 3:30, 6:40, 9:15
Frozen II
12:15, 1:30, 2:15, 3:00, 4:15, 5:00, 6:00, 7:20, 8:00, 8:45, 10:00
Charlie’s Angels
1:20, 7:15
Ford V Ferrari
1:00, 2:45, 6:10, 9:30
The Good Liar
4:40, 10:05
Doctor Sleep
12:20, 2:50, 6:20, 9:35
Last Christmas
7:50, 10:15
Midway
12:10, 3:15, 6:15, 9:20
Playing With Fire
12:40, 3:10, 5:30
Harriet
12:35, 3:40, 6:30, 9:25
Terminator: Dark Fate
12:05, 3:20, 7:00, 9:55
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
1:15, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10
Joker
12:00, 4:20, 7:10, 9:55
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Almost Home
4:30
Knives Out
10:15, 1:15, 4:10, 7:15, 10:15
Queen & Slim
10:10, 1:10, 4:00, 7:10, 10:05
21 Bridges
10:45, 1:20, 3:50, 6:20, 8:50
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
10:40, 12:10, 1:05, 3:40, 6:10, 8:40
Frozen II
10:00, 10:30, 11:45, 12:30, 1:00, 2:20, 3:00, 3:30, 5:00, 5:45, 6:30, 8:15, 9:00, 10:00
Frozen II GTX
11:00, 1:40, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Charlie’s Angels
9:55
Ford V Ferrari
10:35, 3:20, 5:10, 6:40, 9:50
The Good Liar
10:20, 8:30
Midway
10:05, 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 10:10
Playing With Fire
2:50
Harriet
1:50, 7:20
Home Alone
12:50, 6:50
