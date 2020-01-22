At the movies stock logo
Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Bad Boys For Life

12:40, 2:00, 3:30, 4:45, 6:30, 7:30, 9:15, 10:15

Dolittle

12:20, 1:45, 3:15, 4:30, 6:15, 7:15, 8:45, 9:45

Frozen 2 Sing-A-Long

12:15, 5:15

Weathering With You (English Dubbed)

1:00

Weathering With You (English Subtitles)

4:10, 6:50, 9:40

1917

12:10, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Chhapaak

12:20, 3:20

Just Mercy

12:30, 3:45, 7:00, 10:05

Like A Boss

1:10, 3:20, 5:45, 8:00, 10:15

Underwater

12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:50, 10:10

The Grudge

10:05

Little Women

12:50, 3:50, 6:45, 9:50

Spies In Disguise

12:05, 2:30, 4:55

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

12:55, 4:00, 7:05, 10:10

Jumanji: The Next Level

1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 9:55

Uncut Gems

7:20, 10:20

Knives Out

1:45, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Frozen II

2:45, 7:40

Jojo Rabbit

1:50, 7:25

Parasite (Subtitled, Korean Language)

4:25, 10:00

Tanhaji — The Unsung Warrior (Subtitled, Hindi Language)

6:20, 9:10

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

An American In Paris

7:00

Bad Boys For Life

11:00, 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30

Bad Boys For Life GTX

11:15, 1:50, 4:30, 7:15, 9:55

Dolittle

12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 10:00

Feedback

9:55

Frozen 2 Sing-A-Long

11:15, 4:05

1917

11:10, 1:45, 4:20, 7:00, 9:45

Just Mercy

12:30, 3:30, 6:35, 8:45, 9:40

Like A Boss

11:05, 1:10, 3:20, 5:30, 7:40, 9:50

Underwater

11:20, 1:35, 3:45, 5:00, 9:55

Spies In Disguise

11:35, 2:05, 4:25, 6:45

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

11:55, 3:10, 6:15, 9:20

Jumanji: The Next Level

10:55, 1:55, 4:00, 7:20, 10:05

Frozen II

1:40, 6:25, 9:10

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

12:30, 6:50

