Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Bad Boys For Life
12:40, 2:00, 3:30, 4:45, 6:30, 7:30, 9:15, 10:15
Dolittle
12:20, 1:45, 3:15, 4:30, 6:15, 7:15, 8:45, 9:45
Frozen 2 Sing-A-Long
12:15, 5:15
Weathering With You (English Dubbed)
1:00
Weathering With You (English Subtitles)
4:10, 6:50, 9:40
1917
12:10, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Chhapaak
12:20, 3:20
Just Mercy
12:30, 3:45, 7:00, 10:05
Like A Boss
1:10, 3:20, 5:45, 8:00, 10:15
Underwater
12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:50, 10:10
The Grudge
10:05
Little Women
12:50, 3:50, 6:45, 9:50
Spies In Disguise
12:05, 2:30, 4:55
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
12:55, 4:00, 7:05, 10:10
Jumanji: The Next Level
1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 9:55
Uncut Gems
7:20, 10:20
Knives Out
1:45, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Frozen II
2:45, 7:40
Jojo Rabbit
1:50, 7:25
Parasite (Subtitled, Korean Language)
4:25, 10:00
Tanhaji — The Unsung Warrior (Subtitled, Hindi Language)
6:20, 9:10
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
An American In Paris
7:00
Bad Boys For Life
11:00, 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30
Bad Boys For Life GTX
11:15, 1:50, 4:30, 7:15, 9:55
Dolittle
12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 10:00
Feedback
9:55
Frozen 2 Sing-A-Long
11:15, 4:05
1917
11:10, 1:45, 4:20, 7:00, 9:45
Just Mercy
12:30, 3:30, 6:35, 8:45, 9:40
Like A Boss
11:05, 1:10, 3:20, 5:30, 7:40, 9:50
Underwater
11:20, 1:35, 3:45, 5:00, 9:55
Spies In Disguise
11:35, 2:05, 4:25, 6:45
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
11:55, 3:10, 6:15, 9:20
Jumanji: The Next Level
10:55, 1:55, 4:00, 7:20, 10:05
Frozen II
1:40, 6:25, 9:10
Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
12:30, 6:50
