Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Panga

12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:55

Street Dancer 3

1:20, 6:20, 9:40

The Gentlemen

1:05, 3:50, 6:40, 9:45

The Turning

12:25, 2:50, 5:15, 7:50, 10:15

Bad Boys For Life

1:00, 2:00, 3:45, 4:45, 6:30, 7:30, 9:15, 10:15

Dolittle

12:45, 1:45, 3:30, 4:30, 6:00, 7:00, 8:30, 9:30

1917

12:30, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Just Mercy

1:15, 4:20, 7:20

Like A Boss

3:15, 8:00

Underwater

10:20

Little Women

12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35

Spies In Disguise

1:40, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

12:50, 4:00, 7:05, 10:10

Jumanji: The Next Level

1:50, 4:40, 7:40, 10:25

Knives Out

1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:50

Frozen II

1:30, 4:10

Jojo Rabbit

12:40, 5:20, 10:05

Parasite (Subtitled, Korean Language)

6:45, 10:00

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

The Gentlemen

11:10, 1:40, 4:20, 7:00, 9:00, 9:40

The Turning

11:05, 1:15, 3:25, 5:35, 7:50, 10:05

Bad Boys For Life

12:45, 3:40, 6:30, 9:20

Bad Boys For Life GTX

11:00, 1:45, 4:30, 7:20, 10:10

Dolittle

12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 10:00

1917

11:40, 2:20, 4:55, 7:35, 10:15

Just Mercy

12:30, 3:30, 6:45, 9:45

Like A Boss

1:50, 5:15

Underwater

8:40

Spies In Disguise

11:25, 1:55, 4:10, 6:35

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

11:55, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Jumanji: The Next Level

10:55, 1:35, 4:15, 7:10, 9:55

Frozen II

11:20, 3:45, 6:05

Gone With The Wind

12:30, 7:30

