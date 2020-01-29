Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Panga
12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:55
Street Dancer 3
1:20, 6:20, 9:40
The Gentlemen
1:05, 3:50, 6:40, 9:45
The Turning
12:25, 2:50, 5:15, 7:50, 10:15
Bad Boys For Life
1:00, 2:00, 3:45, 4:45, 6:30, 7:30, 9:15, 10:15
Dolittle
12:45, 1:45, 3:30, 4:30, 6:00, 7:00, 8:30, 9:30
1917
12:30, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Just Mercy
1:15, 4:20, 7:20
Like A Boss
3:15, 8:00
Underwater
10:20
Little Women
12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35
Spies In Disguise
1:40, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
12:50, 4:00, 7:05, 10:10
Jumanji: The Next Level
1:50, 4:40, 7:40, 10:25
Knives Out
1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:50
Frozen II
1:30, 4:10
Jojo Rabbit
12:40, 5:20, 10:05
Parasite (Subtitled, Korean Language)
6:45, 10:00
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
The Gentlemen
11:10, 1:40, 4:20, 7:00, 9:00, 9:40
The Turning
11:05, 1:15, 3:25, 5:35, 7:50, 10:05
Bad Boys For Life
12:45, 3:40, 6:30, 9:20
Bad Boys For Life GTX
11:00, 1:45, 4:30, 7:20, 10:10
Dolittle
12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 10:00
1917
11:40, 2:20, 4:55, 7:35, 10:15
Just Mercy
12:30, 3:30, 6:45, 9:45
Like A Boss
1:50, 5:15
Underwater
8:40
Spies In Disguise
11:25, 1:55, 4:10, 6:35
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
11:55, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Jumanji: The Next Level
10:55, 1:35, 4:15, 7:10, 9:55
Frozen II
11:20, 3:45, 6:05
Gone With The Wind
12:30, 7:30
