Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Charlie’s Angels
1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20
Ford V Ferrari
12:30, 2:00, 3:50, 6:10, 7:15, 9:20, 10:00
The Good Liar
1:00, 3:45, 7:10, 10:00
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi
12:05, 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 10:25
Doctor Sleep
12:00, 3:25, 6:45, 10:05
Jojo Rabbit
12:50, 3:35, 6:20, 9:10
Last Christmas
1:40, 4:10, 7:00, 9:30
Midway
12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40
Playing With Fire
1:10, 3:40, 6:15, 9:00
Harriet
12:45, 4:00, 6:50, 9:45
Motherless Brooklyn
1:20, 4:30
Parasite
7:25, 10:20
Terminator: Dark Fate
1:30, 4:35, 7:20, 10:10
Countdown
12:40, 3:05, 5:20, 7:40, 10:35
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
12:20, 3:10, 6:00, 9:50
Zombieland: Double Tap
8:00, 10:15
The Addams Family
12:35, 2:50, 5:00
Joker
1:15, 4:20, 7:45, 10:30
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Charlie’s Angels
11:10, 1:50, 4:30, 7:10, 9:50
Ford V Ferrari
11:15, 2:30, 6:15, 9:30
Ford V Ferrari GTX
12:15, 3:30, 6:45, 10:00
The Cleansing
9:25
The Good Liar
11:50, 2:20, 4:50, 7:15, 9:45
Crown Vic
11:20, 4:15
Doctor Sleep
11:45, 3:10, 6:40, 10:05
Last Christmas
1:45, 4:10, 6:55, 9:15
Midway
12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:35
Playing With Fire
12:45, 3:00, 5:20, 7:35, 9:55
Harriet
11:00, 1:40, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
11:05, 1:35, 4:00, 6:35, 9:10
Joker
11:30, 2:10, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10
The Polar Express
12:50, 6:50
