Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Charlie’s Angels

1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20

Ford V Ferrari

12:30, 2:00, 3:50, 6:10, 7:15, 9:20, 10:00

The Good Liar

1:00, 3:45, 7:10, 10:00

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi

12:05, 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 10:25

Doctor Sleep

12:00, 3:25, 6:45, 10:05

Jojo Rabbit

12:50, 3:35, 6:20, 9:10

Last Christmas

1:40, 4:10, 7:00, 9:30

Midway

12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40

Playing With Fire

1:10, 3:40, 6:15, 9:00

Harriet

12:45, 4:00, 6:50, 9:45

Motherless Brooklyn

1:20, 4:30

Parasite

7:25, 10:20

Terminator: Dark Fate

1:30, 4:35, 7:20, 10:10

Countdown

12:40, 3:05, 5:20, 7:40, 10:35

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

12:20, 3:10, 6:00, 9:50

Zombieland: Double Tap

8:00, 10:15

The Addams Family

12:35, 2:50, 5:00

Joker

1:15, 4:20, 7:45, 10:30

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Charlie’s Angels

11:10, 1:50, 4:30, 7:10, 9:50

Ford V Ferrari

11:15, 2:30, 6:15, 9:30

Ford V Ferrari GTX

12:15, 3:30, 6:45, 10:00

The Cleansing

9:25

The Good Liar

11:50, 2:20, 4:50, 7:15, 9:45

Crown Vic

11:20, 4:15

Doctor Sleep

11:45, 3:10, 6:40, 10:05

Last Christmas

1:45, 4:10, 6:55, 9:15

Midway

12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:35

Playing With Fire

12:45, 3:00, 5:20, 7:35, 9:55

Harriet

11:00, 1:40, 4:20, 7:00, 9:40

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

11:05, 1:35, 4:00, 6:35, 9:10

Joker

11:30, 2:10, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10

The Polar Express

12:50, 6:50

