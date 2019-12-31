CECIL COUNTY — As we head into not only a new year but a new decade, we’re looking back at some stories from the past year that sparked joy and reminded us about the persistence of good. From individuals overcoming the odds to community members coming together to lift each other up, here are the Cecil Whig’s top 10 uplifting stories of 2019, in no particular order. Let us know your favorite story on the list or one that we left out.
It takes just one smile to make someone’s day a little brighter for Elkton resident Chris Walker.
Walker regularly stands in the median at the U.S. Route 40 and Route 213 intersection, armed with a neon green sign that reads “Just smile” with a smiley face next to it.
After Walker experienced a few dark days last winter following a breakup and totaling his car with his fishing gear in it, he wanted to do something to break through the negativity.
“I got to a point where I want people to smile. It’s not going to change your life, but it will give you that quick dopamine hit,” he said. “If it takes me looking ridiculous out here, then I’ll do it.”
Over the course of the past year, Walker has tried out various locations along Route 40, although the Route 213 intersection is his go-to spot. Each new endeavor brings a period of people needing to warm up to him, but eventually he is greeted with the familiar chorus of car horns and motorists waving happily as they drive by.
Maverick Ford Painter has been a fighter since the day he came into this world. During his mother’s pregnancy, her uterus became infected due to a ruptured gestational sac, causing Maverick and his siblings to be born prematurely at 25 weeks on Labor Day 2018.
Tragically, two of the triplets — Maddux and Vivian — passed away within two days of their birth, but Maverick defied expectations.
The road ahead was not easy, as Maverick had to contend with numerous health issues. But he continued to fight for a healthy and happy life with the help of his mom and dad, Shane and Jason; big sister, Hailey; and many friends and family. Earlier this year, Maverick celebrated his first birthday.
After he was born, Maverick was moved to the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children — or “A.I. duPont” — in Wilmington, Del., to undergo multiple surgeries. That would have been an hour and a half commute each way for Maverick’s parents and sister to see him, but the Ronald McDonald House provided housing, meals and activities to ensure that Maverick’s family would not have to worry about anything other than getting their baby boy the best care possible.
Today, Maverick’s family continues to raise money and awareness for the Ronald McDonald House, the Blood Bank of Delmarva, and other organizations that touched their son’s life.
Despite the challenges her family faced, Shane said they simply feel blessed to have Maverick safe, at home and growing stronger every day.
“I feel like in the grand scheme of things we’re very lucky, especially considering everything,” she said.
When a group of women opened an arts cooperative at 120 East Main St. in Elkton on Nov. 9, 2009, many people asked “Why?” Downtown Elkton was not home to nearly as many businesses at the time, but the women saw great potential for their co-op, which began in the shell of a former Verizon Wireless store.
A decade later, The Palette & The Page celebrated its 10th anniversary on Nov. 9, 2019, with the ribbon cutting ceremony they never received when they first opened, as well as art raffles, food and a beer tapping at Elk River Brewing Co.
The co-op was founded by Patti Paulus, Janet Youse, Diane Price, Jessica Price, Margie Blystone, and Lynn Strano-Whitt with help from Mary Jo Jablonski, former executive director of the Elkton Chamber & Alliance and town commissioner. When the co-op became an LLC, they changed their name from Main Street Art to The Palette & The Page, setting in motion a 10-year legacy of helping keep the arts alive in Elkton.
As time went on, some of the business partners left to pursue other endeavors while remaining involved with the Elkton arts scene, but Paulus, Youse and Strano-Whitt maintained their solid trio as owners of the art gallery and bookstore.
“I’ve always thought that a part of our success is the three of us,” Youse said. “We’ve stuck it out through the good and the bad.”
Strano-Whitt likened their working relationship to a marriage, supporting one another for better and for worse, in sickness and in health, for richer and for poorer — especially that last one in the years before the business managed to break even.
“Just like a marriage, we have to constantly have that communication with each other and work through those things that are difficult or a problem,” Strano-Whitt said.
Now, The Palette & The Page has more than 60 member artists and authors, as well as several businesses whose products the gallery stocks. The gallery also is also part of the monthly First Friday Art Loop, regularly hosts workshops, and supports fellow businesses along Main Street.
When Mike Ayers, owner of Ayers Welding & Fabrication, received a letter from a young fan of his metal sculptures that she saw displayed alongside the road outside of his shop, Ayers asked her for suggestions for future pieces.
The fan, 11-year-old Katelynn Callaghan, suggested he try an American or Maryland flag.
Ayers accepted the challenge and created a large metal reproduction of a battle-torn American flag the same size as a compact car. Knowing that piece would be a bit too big for a pre-teen bedroom, he made a smaller but identical flag for Callaghan and surprised her with it when she and her parents visited his shop in June.
To make his creations, Ayers cuts parts from sheet metal with a plasma cutter and then assembles them with welding. He also learned how to use a torch to create colors by adjusting the temperature of the flame instead of using traditional paint, allowing him to “flame paint” the red, white and blue colors of the flag.
About 12 years after U.S. Army Cpl. Brandon Craig was killed in service to his country, Cecilton officials unveiled a permanent memorial in the center of town honoring his sacrifice.
Town officials and community members gathered at the memorial on Sept. 28 to honor Craig, who is buried in Cecilton Zion Cemetery and whose family lives just outside of town limits in Earleville.
The 3,000-pound Vermont black granite memorial is inscribed with the words, “Only God knows why,” which Craig had tattooed on his body. The memorial sits in front of a flagpole and is flanked by two benches on a small corner of town-owned land at the intersection of Route 213 and Main Street.
In the past year, Town Administrator Mary Cooper has overseen the rollout of a Sit and Stay campaign that is installing public benches throughout Cecilton, with each dedicated to someone who has left a lasting impact on the town.
Other bench honorees include longtime educator Rebecca Smith, Cecilton Lions Club founder Bud Davis, and a general memorial to those who served and protected the country.
Craig has been on Cooper’s mind since before she even took over the day-to-day operation of the town two years ago.
“Many years ago I was in the PNC Bank when the teller told me that they would be closing the branch for a few minutes to pay their respects,” she recalled. “We went outside and silently watched the funeral procession through town for Brandon, and that moment has stayed with me.”
Since the inception of the Sit and Stay campaign, Cooper knew that Craig should be among those who was honored.
It was cloudy with a high chance of a future career as a TV news meteorologist recently for one Conowingo girl who helped give the weather forecasts on live television during WBFF FOX 45 News.
Dressed in a carefully selected leopard print jacket and golden bow, Trudy Philson delivered two weather forecasts on Nov. 20 as part of the station’s Weather Kid Wednesday while standing beside meteorologist Jonathan Myers.
Myers, who has been a FOX 45 News meteorologist for about eight years, noted that he could not recall a previous Wednesday Weather Kid who resided in Cecil County.
The Conowingo Elementary School third-grader did Cecil County proud, according to Myers.
“She did a great job,” Myers told the Cecil Whig. “She is really talented and funny. She is extremely mature.”
After Sheilagh Weinert experienced issues with the water in her house in the Hollingsworth Manor community, neighbors came out in droves to drop off bottled water.
“I felt if my community could do this, then I could too,” she said.
Inspired by the help she was given, Weinert decided to pay the kindness forward by starting “Sheilagh’s Pantry,” a donation center in the Hollingsworth Manor community where people in the neighborhood can pick up food, clothing, kitchen items, toys and books if they are in need.
Weinert has been running the Hollingsworth Manor and Elk Landing’s pantry center informally for five years through social media, but she officially opened Sheilagh’s Pantry in November, where it is housed out of one side of a duplex the Weinert family owns.
If you are interested in donating an item to Sheilagh’s Pantry or if you know someone in need of assistance, email Weinert at sweinert.hla@outlook.com or find her on Facebook.
The pantry is one of the most recent developments in a campaign to improve the appearance and reputation of the Hollingsworth Manor community. Among the other efforts that Hollingsworth Manor residents and local organizations have spearheaded are the installation of a Little Free Library, multiple neighborhood cleanups, a resource clinic, a back-to-school event and more.
Since Missy Reynolds founded the Cruzin’ for a Cause car show fundraiser seven years ago, she has helped raise over $100,000 for Union Hospital’s cancer program.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot presented Reynolds with the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Cecil County in recognition of her dedication to supporting patients and families affected by cancer.
Reynolds founded Cruzin’ for a Cause in 2012 after her father, Robert, passed away from leukemia.
While her father was battling the disease, Reynolds said the staff at Union Hospital provided great treatment for her father and helped her through the difficult time as well.
When her father fell ill, Reynolds realized how quickly the costs of hospital visits and treatment can add up — not to mention the emotional toll that seeing a loved one go through such a fight can have. The experience inspired her to do everything in her power to lessen the financial burden for patients and their families.
“After he passed, I just thought there’s got to be something that we could do to be able to take that burden off of people so that they can concentrate more on getting better than worrying about, ‘How am I going to pay this’ or ‘Am I going to leave financial bills to my loved ones?’ That’s been our goal: just to be able to help other people in their time of need,” she said.
While fighting to support cancer patients at Union Hospital, Reynolds found herself in her own fight against cancer five times over.
Reynolds lost the bottom lobe of her lung during the fifth bout of cancer, but she said she’s just happy to still be alive to continue helping others.
“It was a much harder struggle, but I came through it so I’m blessed,” she said. “I believed there had to be a reason the good Lord didn’t want me yet, and I feel for once in my life this is what I was meant to do and I’m just so happy to be doing this.”
This year’s car show, which was held in May, raised more than $15,000, according to Reynolds.
On the second Sunday afternoon of every month, St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church transforms into a haven for people in recovery to lean on their higher power for support.
One of the tenets of the 12-step program encourages those in recovery to surrender control to their own higher power. But for people like Michael Will, who attended St. Mary Anne’s in March, the monthly service gives him the freedom to specify his higher power by name.
“I do believe in Jesus Christ and, here, I can openly express my gratitude to and love for Jesus Christ and be around people who also have Jesus Christ at the center of their recovery,” Will said, adding, “I can openly say that God is my higher power.”
After he started drinking at age 18, Will was quickly led down a dark path of cocaine and heroin addiction. His turning point came when he woke up in an ambulance in March 2018 after suffering an overdose.
Will, 26, was raised Roman Catholic but he said his personal relationship with Christ didn’t begin in earnest until young adulthood as he stepped onto the path of recovery.
“Through my addiction and my recovery, my faith has grown,” he said.
Being a teen girl and nearly six feet tall presented quite a few challenges for Susan Hopkins growing up.
Hopkins, who grew up in Port Deposit and now lives in California, recalls shopping for clothes with her mother and becoming frustrated by the fact that nothing would fit the way she wanted.
“I remember trying to buy blouses and the sleeves would come partway up my forearm,” she said. “I just hated it.”
But as Hopkins got older, her height became an asset during sports and modeling. Most recently, she won the Miss Tall International Pageant in Anaheim, Calif., in July.
Hopkins first heard about Tall Clubs International while watching the game show “Truth or Consequences” and several of the contestants on one episode were part of the club. After moving to Dallas, Tex., she joined the local tall club in 1977.
Hopkins has since joined the tall club in Orange County, Calif., where she lives, which she represented in the competition.
At 5 feet, 11 inches, Hopkins has learned to embrace her height. Now, she uses her platform to encourage other people, especially youth, to accept the things that set them apart from their peers.
“What seems like a disadvantage can become an advantage down the road,” she said. “Just don’t give up. Don’t listen to the critics.”
