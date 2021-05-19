PORT DEPOSIT — If you live in downtown Port Deposit, or want to help beautify the waterfront town come in Saturday from 1 until 3 p.m. and paint a planter.
With help from Cecil County Tourism and Community Connecting Us, the town has purchased 50 plastic planters and flowering plants. Stop in at 99 North Main St. and start decorating with the paints, stencils and markers.
The idea, with Memorial Day approaching, is to decorate each planter in memory of someone or in honor.
Lacey Heath, Port Deposit's administrative assistant, said those who live in town are invited to take the completed planter home for placement on their own front stoop.
Those who do not live in town can place their planters along Main Street.
This is a free event.
Anyone needing more information should contact Heath at town hall by calling 410-378-2121.
