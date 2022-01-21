Daniel Meier recently published his latest book, “Blood Before Dawn” through The Boutique of Quality Books Publishing.
The book is the second in the “The Dung Beetles of Liberia” series.
The Owings resident majored in history at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, then went on to study American Literature at the University of Maryland graduate school.
In 1980, he published “Mendoza’s Treasure” under the pen name Vince Daniels. He has also penned “No Birds Sing Here,” an historical novel about the Jamestown settlement, and “Bloodroot.”
He is currently working on “To Know Good and Evil,” the third book in the Dung Beetle series as well as “Guidance to Death,” a murder mystery that takes place in Washington, D.C., during the 1980s.
Meier also worked briefly for the Washington Business Journal as a journalist and is a contributing writer/editor for several aviation magazines.
The book can be found on www.amazon.com.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
I consider it a passion, an unrelenting passion. Now, can one make a career out of it? Many do. But I chose the steady paycheck during the day, and I wrote whenever I had the chance. And I have never stopped.
What kind of writing process do you use?
In the past, I have tried (and failed) to outline first, stick to the subject and elaborate. But then I ended up just ‘throwing words on paper.’ Recently I have used a white board with erasable markers in different colors. Then I draw a graphic timeline and give each character his own color. It’s very visual and I find it easier to grasp the work as a whole.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
In college, when I was first inspired to write, I was inspired by the work of Thomas Pynchon. His work is dense and complex, and his work encompass a vast array of genres and subject matter.
What do you want readers to know about you?
I would like them to know that I will never lie to them. Fiction is tricky. It’s made up, true, but The messages I send to the reader are straight from the heart, and the research I put into the books is as valid as I can find.
Can you tell us a little bit about the characters in the book?
This book was written from the perspective of expats and the CIA. It is not an attempt to understand the Black experience. Ken, the protagonist, is just trying to understand what is going on. He and his wife, Sam have returned to a country they loved, unaware of the turbulence that was brewing below the surface.
How did you become involved with the subject or theme of your book?
Over the years, a friend of mine in the FAA had been telling me fantastic stories about the seven years he spent as an air transport pilot in pre-civil war Liberia in the 1960’s. The stories were incredible. I decided that somebody had to document what he had experienced, and being a writer, I was the one to do it. After over 40 hours of interviews, listening to one amazing tale after another, it became apparent that in order to write a cohesive and thematic account of his adventures, I could not write the non-fiction memoir as I had intended, but had to rearrange his story into a novel based on his experiences. At that point, I was so fascinated by my research, I went on to find out why the richest nation in Africa suddenly became the poorest.
Anything you would like to say to your readers and fans?
I have always found it difficult to define my “brand” due to the fact that I do not always write in the same genre. But what I would like to point out is that whatever the subject, I always try to imbed a deeper meaning. In the Dung Beetles series my message is the fate of an oligarchy. Throughout the ages the fate of the elite has been the same.
Please include a brief description of your book
Finally, the firing stopped. Soldiers ran toward us, rifles in hand. I couldn’t make out what they were saying. They stopped along the edge of the street and shouted at us. They seemed to want us to leave, and made aggressive waving motions with their free hands. Several people stood up, hesitated as though waiting for something to happen, then started to run. There was no more firing. I looked over at Sam. Her red hair was disheveled and her face was contorted into a snarl, and through gritted teeth she shouted, “I wish I had my goddamn Uzi!”
