Cecil County Master Gardeners were busy sprucing up the Unity Garden in front of the Circuit Courthouse in Elkton recently when George and Daej Ligula, newly married at the courthouse, came to the garden for photos.
George and Daej Ligula had been dating 7 years when the New Castle, Del. couple decided to get married Sept. 9 at the Cecil County Courthouse. Cecil County Master Gardeners had heard that the Unity Garden in front of the Elkton courthouse was a popular spot for newlyweds but this time they were able to be witnesses.
Cecil County Master Gardeners were busy sprucing up the Unity Garden in front of the Circuit Courthouse in Elkton recently when George and Daej Ligula, newly married at the courthouse, came to the garden for photos.
PHOTO COURTESY OF DORIS BEHNKE
George and Daej Ligula had been dating 7 years when the New Castle, Del. couple decided to get married Sept. 9 at the Cecil County Courthouse. Cecil County Master Gardeners had heard that the Unity Garden in front of the Elkton courthouse was a popular spot for newlyweds but this time they were able to be witnesses.
ELKTON — Call it a match made in heaven, or an alignment of the stars or just plain luck but Cecil County Master Gardeners were able to make a pair of newlyweds’ day even more special.
George and Daej Ligula from New Castle, Del. got married in the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse on East Main Street in Elkton Sept. 9. After saying their I do’s, the couple came outside the courthouse to get photos in the Unity Garden.
Doris Behnke was leading the group of Master Gardeners as they tended to the Unity Garden and decorated for the upcoming season.
“We were there hanging up our scarecrow and setting out pumpkins and mums,” Behnke said, noting the gardeners were taking part in the Elkton Chamber and Alliance Scarecrow Contest. With a photographer in tow the couple posed amongst the decor.
“So I asked if we could also take pictures,” Behnke said.
She figured it would also be a good way to promote the Unity Garden, of which the Master Gardeners took over the maintenance.
The bride was resplendent in a gold gown with a long, cathedral train.
“It was a magical, gorgeous gown,” Behnke said.
Commenting on the beautiful garden, the bride then told the story of her bouquet.
“She had recently lost her grandmother. The flowers in her bouquet were from the flowers at her grandmother’s funeral,” she said. The new Mrs. Ligula told her it was a way to have her grandmother at the wedding.
Behnke had heard about the tradition of wedding photos in the garden, which has been in front of the courthouse for two decades.
“Even when the Little Wedding Chapel was open they came there,” she was told. “I’d heard about it but I never witnessed it myself. It was really cool.”
Cecil County Master Gardeners took over the garden two years ago and have a memorandum of understanding to care for the Unity Garden for the next two years. There are plans to add interpretive displays to explain each flower and plant to visitors.
The newlyweds left Elkton and headed to Woody’s in North East to celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.