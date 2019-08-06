PERRYVILLE — There’s going to be a party along the Susquehanna River on Saturday afternoon and everyone is invited, according to Billy Nelson, Perryville’s economic development coordinator and organizer of the Lower Ferry Festival.
“We’ll have all kinds of different games for the kids,” Nelson said of the fun, which runs from 1 to 6 p.m. in Lower Ferry Park along Roundhouse Drive in Perryville.
A rock climbing wall, water balloon toss, sack races and hula hoop contests are among the free activities with prizes to be won. DJ Gianni will provide the music throughout.
Also featured at the festival is a return of the cornhole tournament.
This is the second year for the festival, drawing attention to the park and the downtown area. After last year’s weather with intense heat and then a downpour that brought Lower Ferry Festival to a halt halfway through, Nelson is pleased that the forecast this Saturday calls for sunshine, no rain and temperatures in the low 80s.
“We had a pretty decent turnout last year in spite of that,” Nelson said.
Lower Ferry Festival is actually a cooperative event with others taking over events within the event, he said.
“The Car Cruise is presented by Matt Roath and the dunk tank will be run by the Perryville High School marching Band,” he said.
“There will be tons of vendors and food trucks,” he added, noting a beer truck will also be at the festival.
As a former member of the Baltimore Blast professional indoor soccer team himself, Nelson has arranged for Blast players to make an appearance too to talk with soccer fans and sign autographs.
To enter the cornhole tournament or the car cruise, go to perryvillemd.org and fill out the registration forms. The car show is free, but there is a $25 fee to enter a two-person team for cornhole.
For more information, contact Nelson at Perryville Town Hall at 410-642-6066.
