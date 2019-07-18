FAIR HILL — Victoria Circus returns to the Cecil County Fair this year with the same family of performers but with new, younger additions.
"It's still my mom, my brother and I but my little sister is doing an aerial act," said Alex Murcia.
Victoria just turned 6.
"She started performing when she was 4," Murcia said. Also known as "Victoria Jr." since her mother is also Victoria, the youngster has an aerial lyra act. She will perform from a large hoop suspended above the ground.
The Cecil County Fair runs July 19 through July 27 at the Fair Hill Fairgrounds on Telegraph Road near Singerly Road north of Elkton. Victoria Circus will have several performances every day during the 9-day run.
The Murcia family brought Victoria Circus to the Fair Hill Fairgrounds in 2012. The family's other traveling show, Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean, made its way to the Cecil County Fair the following year.
"We still do the tight rope walking and the motorcycle in the cage," he said of the half hour thrill show. "But there are a lot of upgrades."
Murcia said those who come to the fair will enjoy another new addition to the Victoria Circus family; Big Bee.
"It's 15 feet tall," he said of the transforming robot. "It's a real machine, not a costume."
According to Murcia his family will actually have two shows this year. The circus and Big Bee.
"It will be a whole new experience," Murcia promised.
Big Bee is a replica of the Chevrolet Camaro that transforms into a robot and performs for the crowd.
Victoria Circus began in 2003. Murcia was 13 when he was at the fair in 2012. His mother, Victoria, did not allow Alex or his brother Tony, then 12, to play football. She said at that time that game was too unpredictable and the risk of injury too high.
However the boys performed inside what was called "The Globe of Death." That's the huge steel in which both ride motorcycles; an act both began when they were the same age as their younger sister is now. They also ride the bike on a tightrope and perform high wire and balance routines.
Both sides of the Murcia family are generations into circus performing. On their mother's side it's eight generations. The father's side puts them at the sixth generation.
Back in 2012 Victoria noted that, for Alex and Tony performing was in their blood.
Along with the daredevil stunts Victoria Circus adds clowns and trampolines for comic relief.
Alex said look for Victoria Circus in the same location they were seven years ago, on the back side of the grandstands.
