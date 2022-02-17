Customers flocked to Long Play Cafe one final time on Saturday to flip through stacks of vinyl and have one last taste of imported Italian coffee as the store celebrated its last day in Newark.
“We had so many people show up, from the first people who ever walked in these doors to people who just discovered us last week,” owner Brian Broad said. “It’s been a whole array of the last two and a half years we’ve been open.”
The store, which opened in Market East Plaza in 2019, is not closing because of a lack of business, as the store had its highest grossing sales year in 2021. Instead, Broad’s wife, Brenda, found a fantastic job in Pittsburgh.
Once he has finished moving to the steel city, Broad plans to reopen Long Play Cafe there.
Long Play Cafe was inspired by Broad’s experience in the Netherlands, where stores often blend records with other concepts such as a restaurant or barbershop. Broad reached for the Dutch concept “gezellig,” a word similar to cozy.
“Think of your favorite place to be, where you know you’re warm, you don’t want to leave, you can get your favorite drink or your favorite book or movie and you can’t be anywhere else in the world,” Broad said in July. “That’s gezellig. And that’s what we’re trying to create here.
Customers Paul and Lila Sajewski shopped at the store every week, picking up records and becoming hooked on Broad’s coffee.
“He had stuff I couldn’t believe he had,” Paul Sajewski said.
Long Play Cafe was one of the few North American importers of the Paradiso coffee blend by Italian company Caffe Musetti. The store also featured a food menu, with Broad’s house-made pickles being a popular option.
Broad’s store also functioned as a concert venue, hosting everyone from saxophonist Khari Hayden Valentine’s shows in 2020 and 2021 to a four band punk show in December.
“We achieved what we wanted to achieve here,” Broad said.
