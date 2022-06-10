TOUGHKENAMON, PA. — At New Garden Airpark Melissa Shrewsbury and Lauren Heisey are preparing to fly in the steps — or the wings, if you will — of giants when they participate in the upcoming Air Race Classic.
In its 45th year, the Air Race Classic is a race for women aviators. The ARC began in 1929 as the Women’s Air Derby. One of the competition’s first participants was Amelia Earhart. Taking a break for World War II, the race returned as The Powder Puff Derby in 1947 and was run by the All Women’s Transcontinental Air Race until that organization disbanded in 1977. That’s when the Air Race Classic was born.
Shrewsbury, from Elkton, and Heisey, who lives in Glen Mills, Pa., will race from Lakeland, Fla. to Terre Haute, Ind. hoping to get the best time over the four days of flying more than 2,500 miles beginning June 21. The plane they will fly — a Cessna 172M Bicentennial — was owned by Kay Blevins, who raced the same plane in 1976; the final Powder Puff Derby. Shrewsbury read Blevins’ book “Sound of Adventure” and has connected with the author.
“Once she found out we were flying her plane she cut out stars,” Shrewsbury said, showing a packet of 26 large white vinyl stickers. Blevins placed stars on the plane when she raced, just as fighter pilots did in WWII. “We’re going to be putting stars on the side of the cowling like she did.”
The aviators will be writing the names of major sponsors on the stars as a way to thank each for the support. So far three of the nine legs are funded.
Most of the funding will be spent on fuel for the plane.
If you think filling your car or truck is expensive these days, try filling a small plane. Depending on which state, these pilots figure fuel will run as much as $10 a gallon.
“The plane holds 48 gallons and burns 8 to 9 gallons per hour,” Heisey, who works for Boeing, said. “We’ll have to refuel every three-and-a-half hours.”
When last factored, the ladies estimated it would cost about $6,000 to be in the race, but with rising fuel prices that could go higher before they take-off.
The friends met when Shrewsbury became Heisey’s flight instructor at New Garden. However, they will share piloting duties on this journey.
“Our goal is to try to get three legs per day,” Shrewsbury said. The rules of the race require daylight flying.
“We have to be able to see the ground,” Shrewsbury said. “We have to be low enough to be below the clouds but high enough to get the tailwind.”
Heisey will do the hand flying and Shrewsbury will monitor the skies around them. There are 51 teams competing.
“I’ll be looking for the other aircraft,” she said.
Their rookie status is a factor, they noted. Planning has included what snacks to bring along, housing and bathroom breaks.
“And if we have any mechanical issues we’re disqualified from the race,” Heisey said.
On the leg of their journey that takes them to South Carolina, Heisey and Shrewsbury will connect with Blevins with the hope that they can give her another ride in the Cessna.
“She would love for us to take her and her husband for a ride ... get her back in her plane,” Shrewsbury said. “The love she has for the plane is real.”
Blevins may not recognize her plane right away. Now owned by New Garden Flight Connection, it’s bicentennial red-white-and-blue star spangled paint job has been replaced with simple red and white.
Because they are rookies neither Shrewsbury nor Heisey expect to win the Air Race Classic, and insist it’s not about the win.
“What we’re doing is a challenge but also an honor,” Shrewsbury said, adding their hope is that more girls and women will see that flying is a possibility.
“There are many ways to get involved,” she said. This includes Civil Air Patrol and its Cadet program and the Young Eagles camp program.
The race ends June 24 with an awards program on the 25th.
Anyone wishing to donate to the aviators can do so through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/donate/373308151441708/.
