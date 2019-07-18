ELKTON — Unless someone else decides to take over the reins this will be the final Smash For A Cure at the Cecil County Fair, which runs July 19 to July 27 at the Fair Hill Fairgrounds.
Hunter Madron recently graduated from Perryville High School and does not expect to continue the fundraiser he started seven years ago to help raise funds for the Union Hospital Breast Health Center.
However Virginia Ferver said Running With The Pigs will go on, with the same mission on behalf of cancer patients and their families. Ferver is a three-time cancer survivor.
Running With The Pigs is a 5k run or walk on a circuit around the fairgrounds July 21. Smash For A Cure takes donations throughout the fair, allowing donors to take a swing at one of Madron's Demolition Derby cars.
"This year I have three cars and a bus," Madron, 18, said, listing a Honda Civic, Nissan Maxima and a Ford Crown Victoria along with the school bus. On average he gets $1 for every hammer swing, although some give more. Messages of hope and remembrance are also written on the vehicles.
"It's gotten bigger," Madron said, uncomfortable talking about his efforts, which so far have raised almost $10,000. He said it was hard at first to find those smash worthy cars. However this year he had all three by March.
"I'd get a call ... 'I got a car. You want it for the smash?" Madron revealed. He also sells "Smash For A Cause T-shirts.
"For someone his age to be so dedicated, it's amazing," Ferver said. Madron was recently recognized by the National 4-H with a Presidential Service Award, in part for Smash For A Cure.
Registration is already open for Running With The Pigs at races2run.com. Entry is $25 for those who get in by noon July 18. Those participants are also guaranteed a T-shirt, Ferver said. Late entries may receive last year's shirt, she added, if supplies are depleted.
"We average 300 runners," Fever said. However not everybody runs. Some are families or groups of friends with children in tow.
"We do have strollers and wagons," Ferver said, adding that some register and do neither. "You can sign up and pay and get your T-shirt and not do a doggone thing."
Ferver got the idea for the name of the race because Sunday morning also happens to be when pigs arrive on the fairgrounds to weigh in for competition. As a sort of homage to that, participants are encouraged to dress like a pig.
"We give a gift card for the best dressed pig," she said.
Thanks to her growing list of sponsors, Ferver is also able to give out lots of prizes for biggest team, fastest finish across multiple age brackets and more. There will be free refreshments and entertainment afterward along with fair admission tickets so the participants can return to the fair later that day or another during the remaining week.
Madron's booth will be hard to miss during those nine days of the Cecil County Fair. Just look for three brightly painted pink cars and a pink school bus.
While other groups work to fund research, Ferver and Madron are the boots on the ground. The funds they helped raise go to buy food, pay utilities and rent for patients. Both agree all the work is so worth the reward of helping families through a cancer diagnosis.
"I've talked to people who got the gas cards to take their mom to treatment," Ferver said. She understands. "Cancer destroyed my credit, I was not able to work."
Even if you don't want to run you can still help on race day, Ferver said.
"We need volunteers. Just show up," she said. Or send an email to runningwiththepigs@cecilcountyfair.org
Next year she will need a new chairperson for Smash For A Cure as well. Madron is off to Pennsylvania College of Technology to become a welding fabrication engineer.
Log In
