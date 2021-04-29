Hotter weather means running your air conditioner more to keep you and your family cool inside the house. For many families, that means more of an expense when it comes to the utility bills.
There are things you can do to help minimize the expense and keep your home and your family as cool as can be.
HVAC Maintenance
Here’s a checklist for keeping your air conditioner running in tip-top condition. Make sure that the visible parts of your system are clean and free of debris. Your components should have at least two feet of clear space around them. Regularly inspect your refrigerant lines for leaks. There are two lines, typically copper, that connect your outdoor air conditioner to the indoor evaporator coil.
You should also regularly replace the system’s filter with a high-quality filter and continue to do so every 90 days. If your system as a humidifier filter, you could replace it at the beginning of the heating system.
Another annual task to complete is to lubricate the HVAC motor and replace the fan belt, if needed. Clean your condensation drain line with bleach to keep it free of algae and other debris, which will allow your system to run more efficiently.
Hiring an HVAC Technician
Some local HVAC companies will offer maintenance plans to help homeowners take care of these regular tasks on their own, including replacing filters. These maintenance plans also usually come with discounts on service and repair. For older HVAC systems, consider having a qualified technician come and check it at least twice a year.
Call for Help
Depending on your climate and other factors, your HVAC should last you anywhere from 10-20 years. You should count on it needing not only routine maintenance during that time, but also the occasional repair. Here are some signs that your unit needs immediate attention from a pro.
• The HVAC unit is blowing warm air in the summer.
• The system turns itself off and on intermittently.
• There are pockets of warm and cool air throughout your home.
• Your energy bills go up unexpectedly.
