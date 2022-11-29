NORTH EAST — First there was “Murder in the Master” and now author Judy L. Murray takes readers on the hunt for “Killer in the Kitchen.”
It’s the second in Murray’s “A Chesapeake Bay Mystery” series. She’s deep into writing #3 now. Both are written so they can be read independently or together.
“They can stand alone,” Murray said. “But I do think they should read the first one, of course.”
The working title for that third mystery is “Peril in the Pool House.”
In “Killer in the Kitchen”, nosey real estate agent Helen Morrissey is back, snooping around again to find the guilty party. Joe McAllister, local detective and potential romantic interest, is also back. However, that’s about all Murray will divulge.
“It’s about a local chef who gets poisoned on camera,” she said, grinning. “I am not going to give away how it happened.”
Those who have read the first book enjoyed the game of figuring out which local landmarks were being referred to in the story by different names. Osprey Cove is Chesapeake Isles and then there’s the “local” newspaper; the Kent Whig. In the latest book, readers are taken to Jean’s Coffee Pot and Tomes & Treasures among others.
Murray said she is working hard to make sure the new book does not turn out like the first two. She’s found a creative space at which she does some of her most productive writing.
“A lot of my work for this one I did at the library in a private room,” she said of the North East branch of Cecil County Public Libraries. Murray, a North East resident, is a huge fan of the Mauldin Avenue branch where she also works on the research for her writing. She noted that there is a waiting list for her books in the library system as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.