Work began in early October for the annual Herr’s Foods drive through Christmas Lights display at the plant in Nottingham, Pa. Ronnie Fulton used a bucket truck to reach the tops of trees. The display, in its 33rd year, begins Nov. 23.
Ralph Ibarra stands atop a ladder waiting for Poncho Sandoval to toss him another strong of lights at Herr’s Foods in Nottingham, Pa. The men are part of a crew from Oatman Tree Service that hang some 600,000 lights for the annual drive through Christmas Lights display.
Ralph Ibarra wraps a tree branch with lights at the Herr’s Foods manufacturing center in Nottingham, Pa. An employee of Oatman Tree Service, he will help hang more than 3,000 strings of lights for the annual drive through Christmas Lights display.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Ronnie Fulton maneuvers a bucket into higher branches of a tree at Herr’s Foods in Nottingham, Pa. to se can wrap its branches in Christmas lights.
Some 600,000 LED lights are wrapped around trees, shrubs and bushes at Herr’s Foods in preparation for the annual Christmas Lights drive through display at the manufacturing site in Nottingham, Pa.
Just about every branch on a tree selected for the Herr’s Foods drive through Christmas Lights display is wrapped with lights. Ralph Ibarra is on this year’s crew from Oatman Tree Service.
NOTTINGHAM, PA — While everyone else was shopping for Halloween candy, costumes and pumpkins there were people working at Herr’s Foods to wrap practically every tree on the property with Christmas lights.
It’s a tradition that began in 1989 at the company that makes popular potato chips, pretzels and other snacks and the drive through light display has become a Christmas holiday tradition for many in Cecil County.
“COVID was our busiest year,” Mike McCardell, Property Maintenance Manager at Herr’s, 271 Old Baltimore Pike in Nottingham, Pa., said. With few options to safely celebrate during the pandemic, loading up the car and driving through slowly to look at all the lights was popular. “Traffic was so backed up on Route 1 and Old Baltimore Pike.”
He said there have been discussions about ways to alleviate the back ups but it would only make the situation worse, he noted.
He recommended coming during the week when traffic is lighter. although local law enforcement does help with traffic direction on weekends.
The lights get turned on Nov. 23 and will be illuminated each night through Jan. 8, McCardell said. Set to light sensing devices, the lights turn on as soon as the sun goes down.
Most of the 600,000 lights are LED now but new strings are purchased each year because with the energy saving technology, when one bulb goes out so does the entire string of lights.
“We replace 10% each year,” he said of the strings of 200- to 220-lights. “We put them up lit to make sure.”
Herr’s gets help with the decorating project. starting Oct. 1 with the arrival of a crew from Oatman Tree Service in Oxford. While wrapping bushes and shrubs can mostly be accomplished on the ground or with a ladder, other trees are wrapped from the ground up 100 feet or more. That requires heavy equipment.
“For the Village we use Howell’s Lawn and Landscape Service,” McCardell said of the Nottingham company. That village is a nestling of gingerbread houses and other decor. While stopping the line to take photos is discouraged, McCardell said there is a designated parking area for people to get out of the travel line.
Thanks to the fall foliage drop, by Thanksgiving the massive light display should be visible from US Route 1. Admission is free.
