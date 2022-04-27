Home and garden trends for 2022 will include a return to modern water features and natural settings, with a continuing focus on sustainability and well being that began during the pandemic’s early phases.
Spending more time in our homes meant spending more time in our yards, and that’s spearheaded a move away from high-maintenance looks. Large plantings, pollinator-friendly choices, and styles that mimic the world around us offer comfortable settings while impacting the planet positively. After all, who really liked lawn edging anyway?
‘RE-WILDING’ YOUR SPACE
Whether called re-wilding or nature-scaping, the trend of allowing your yard to return to some form of its natural state will be a huge trend in 2022. More consciously designed lawns and gardens are giving way to spaces that mimic the great outdoors. They’re more earth friendly, and much easier to maintain. Pair native grasses, rocks and other plantings with neutral-colored furniture and natural hardscape material, and your urban setting is instantly transformed into a backcountry getaway.
GROW YOUR OWN MEAL
Modern home and garden choices are increasingly incorporating edible plants so you can grow your own meals. That’s coupled with a trend toward more plant-based diets around the world. In one study, the number of vegetarians and vegans had increased by a stunning 360% over the last decade. Even if you’ve stuck to a more traditional approach to meal planning, home gardening has its benefits: Some take part to avoid rising food prices and pandemic-related shortages, or while others are simply focused on the freshness that organics promise. Many vegetables, herbs and salad leaves are very easily grown in patio containers or wall planters. A greenhouse will yield fresh food all year; those with smaller spaces may consider beans, peas and squashes.
BOLDER WATER
FEATURES
Water features are typically popular, annually selling more than statues, solar lights and other outdoor accessories. The difference in 2022 will be in design, as many of the most popular styles go sleek and modern. Sphere water features and water blades are increasingly sought after, since they look like sculptures but function like traditional water features. Many are also experimenting with so-called xeriscaping, where gardeners create water-efficient spaces that help minimize irrigation in changing climates. Sensory gardens made huge in-roads as people began spending more time at home, and that trend shows no sign of abating.
