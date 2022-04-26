Make sure your air-conditioning unit is in top working condition before testing it with the year’s harshest temperatures — and not just because you’ll be hot.
Service calls are also much more expensive during the summer months and you’ll experience longer wait times, since older units are subject to breaking down elsewhere in your community. Schedule an inspection of critical components prior to the point where you’ll rely on cooled air to live comfortably. Here’s what the look for when determining the health of your HVAC system.
CLOGGED FILTERS
Air-conditioning units rely upon air filters to keep debris and dust from damaging internal systems, just like your passenger vehicle. A clogged air filter can slow or completely disrupt airflow, making it harder and harder for the HVAC system to operate. Your home’s temperature may rise or, in worst-case scenarios, the unit itself can overheat — potentially leading to very expensive bills to cover parts and repairs.
DAMAGED
ELECTRICAL
An experienced HVAC technician will need to evaluate all of your unit’s electrical connections, looking for any sign of corrosion or other wear and tear. Shorts in your wiring can damage critical components, potentially causing a unit failure. Issues with wiring can also impact the circuit breaker. Regular maintenance should involve inspections in all of these areas.
BROKEN FAN
MOTOR
The fan on your HVAC unit circulates air through the system, pulling out air that hasn’t been conditioned and then pushing it back inside after it’s been cooled. A technician should make sure the blades haven’t been damaged, and that they’re still spinning at full speed. If you notice that the fan is moving more slowly than normal, there could be an issue with the capacitor or the motor. You’ll want to replace things like that well before the hottest part of the season.
COMPRESSOR
ISSUES
The compressor is the heart of your unit, since its moves refrigerant through coils to cool the air before it reaches you. This component can be compromised by a build up of condensation in the coils, or by electrical wiring that has been damaged. Regular maintenance calls should detect signs of compressor issues early enough that you can correct them before this component completely fails — a big money saver.
