ELKTON — If you are careful and observe all the guidelines — social distancing and wearing a mask or face covering — your family can still have fun this Halloween.
Organizations across Cecil County and in neighboring communities are hosting celebrations planned to be festive from a distance. Watch movies, attend a parade, trunk or treat, or take a spirited poker stroll.
This weekend it begins with a display of carved pumpkins Friday evening in Elkton. Drop off carved pumpkins at 101 East Main St. in Elkton Thursday or Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Jack-o-Lanterns will be judged by the public Friday and winners will get gift cards.
The following day the fun begins at 10 a.m. with Boo at the Zoo at Plumpton Park Zoo in Rising Sun. While Plumpton Park had to cancel its popular Zombies at the Zoo haunted event, Cheryl Lacovara, director of the zoo on Telegraph Road, said Boo at the Zoo could still go on, but with the CDC guidelines in place. Zoo admission is required. Get general admission tickets online at https://plumptonparkzoo.org/
Meanwhile The Grove, Harford County’s agri-business incubator at 3519 Conowingo Road in Street, Md. is hosting a Halloween Festival from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. A pet costume parade at 1 p.m. is followed by a kid’s parade in costume at 2. Meanwhile visit with the ag-vendors and food trucks on site.
Then at 1 p.m. Community Connecting Us in Port Deposit hosts The Spirit Poker Stroll. Folks at the Paw Paw Museum at 98 North Main St. put together a collection of 70 photos of the most iconic, historic, or downright spooky houses in town. Some of the houses are no longer there, but the stories remain.
It’s $15 to take part in the Spirit Poker Stroll, which is a fundraiser for Community Connecting Us. At each stop along the way get new cards and play for prizes.
That stroll starts and ends at Lee’s Landing Dock Bar and will take you past the Mini Amish and Artisans Market at Nesbitt Hall, 99 North Main St.
“We still have room for vendors,” said Erica Berge, director of Community Connecting Us. The market is open to all, whether taking part in the Spirit Poker Stroll or not.
“We’ll have a stained glass artist, children’s book author, homemade soaps, bone art, crocheted items and up-cycled creations,” Berge said of just a sampling of the market to be held Saturday.
“We’re hoping people will wear their costumes,” Berge said. “It’ll be fun.”
And COVID compliant, she added. Visitors are encouraged to mask up and maintain social distancing.
Pleasant View Baptist Church is hosting Trunk or Treat Saturday from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the church on Downin Lane near Port Deposit.
Elkton’s Boo Bash begins at 6:30 p.m. in Meadow Park on Delaware Avenue. Cars can begin parking at 5. The free fun begins at 6:30 with a puppet show by Jack Foraker and a 7 p.m. showing of “Hocus Pocus.” Wear your costume and relax in your vehicle and watch this holiday favorite. Treats will be given away as supplies last. Food will be available for purchase.
Head to Newark next for “Howling Halloween” to view one or both movies being shown by the city’s Parks and Recreation department. Bring blankets or chairs to set up in your assigned space on the grounds of Newark Charter School, 200 McIntire Drive. Watch “Ghostbusters” at 6 p.m. and “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” at 8:30 p.m. on the big 30-foot screen. The cost is $7 per person per movie for Newark residents and $9 for anyone else with a limit of 5 people in each spot.
You must get tickets in advance online at https://secure.rec1.com/DE/newark-de/catalog
The next day Voices of Hope Cecil County gets in the Halloween game with a free Halloween Spooktacular party at their new home, The Cecil County Recovery Center, 409 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton. VOH will have music, games and of course, treats from 2 until 6 p.m. Kids of all ages are welcome.
Next Weekend
Wear your costume again Oct. 29 and celebrate Halloween by watching Beetlejuice. Hosted by the North East Chamber of Commerce, this event is for kids 13 and older. Tickets are $12 per vehicle for this drive-in event to be held at North East VFW Post 6027 at 815 Turkey Point Road. You must purchase tickets in advance online at northeastchamber.org.
There will be a costume contest at 6 p.m. and Beetlejuice begins at 7:30. Concessions can be purchased on site. Bring flashlights and maintain social distancing. Watch the movie from your vehicle or sit on blankets or in chairs close by.
Call Tracy Reynolds at 443-907-4380 for more information.
Friday night head to Havre de Grace for a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat hosted by Restore Church, 15 North Earlton Road Extended. Drive through and pick up treats and prizes in a socially-distant safe way from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.
Of course Halloween is always Oct. 31, in Cecil County there will be what can best be described as a reverse parade according to Erin Hamson, youth coalition advisor for the Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition.
Hamson said it’s not too late to be a unit in this Drug Take Back Reverse Parade to be held at Elkton High School, 110 James St.
“The attractions are parked and the people go by,” Hamson said.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.
Visitors start at the Welcome Tent where they can turn in unused prescription and over-the-counter medications. From there the vehicles enter the parade.
“Keep the windows open and talk to the units,” she said.
There will even be the traditional musical and performing units.
“At the end they exit to a table where they will receive pre-packaged candy and goodies,” she said. Each child in the vehicle will get a candy bag and each vehicle will get one swag bag. Hamson said in that swag bag will be the same items people typically would pick up at a street festival event such as coupons, brochures, pens, and magnets from the participating units.
“The first 100 cars will get a box of food too,” she added.
Hamson said the Trunk or Treat participants will need to be creative since viewers are driving, rather than walking by. Absolutely anyone can be a unit, she added.
“It can be a church, a business, a couple of neighbors,” she said.
Judges will award prizes, just like a traditional parade.
“It’s for bragging rights and a pretty ribbon,” Hamson said.
Finish off your holiday fun with a trip back to Port Deposit where Water Witch Fire Company will also host a Trunk or Treat. This will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the parking lot across from town hall, which is located at 64 South Main St.
Every decorated vehicle will be parked with social distance guidelines in place. Call Port Deposit Town Hall at 410-378-2121 for more information or to offer to be a trunk giving out treats.
