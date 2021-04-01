ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND — Gold Star Spouses Day is April 5, a day to honor those who have lost a husband or wife in active duty or in combat.
All week long, Aberdeen Proving Ground, with locations in Aberdeen and Edgewood, will focus on those spouses and host a fundraiser to support programs that help widows and widowers and their children cope with the loss and all the comes with it, not just at the time but for a lifetime.
“We make sure we provide for the longterm services and care and that they get all the proper benefits and entitlements,” said Mike Farlow, director of Survivor Outreach. “That includes school for the kids and certain other milestones. We assure they get what they are due.”
While APG is an Army base, Farlow said they help Gold Star spouses from any branch of the military.
“The survivor will go to the base closest to them and work with the survivor’s coordinator,” he said.
For example, a soldier killed in Afghanistan may have been attached to Fort Drum.
“But I’d care for the spouse if they move here,” Farlow added.
Due to the pandemic, all the ceremonies and services are virtual including the Monument to Monument 5K, which Farlow notes is already closed to enrollment.
“We limited it to 700 but we maxed out at 722,” he said of those completing the run on their own and reporting their completion.
However, organizers struggled with how to honor the fallen and hold up the survivors in this age of social distancing.
“We chose to honor them with a weeklong recognition on our Facebook page,” said Amburr Reese, public affairs officer.
There will be a constant stream of photos and stories.
Also included is a podcast with hero stories. Reese said it includes very compelling stories, music from service bands and more.
“You’ll be able to watch videos of spouses sharing their stories, and stories of runners,” she said.
The Legacy Forest is where the week would typically conclude with a solemn ceremony remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. It’s a ceremony, which has already honored Cecil County heroes Dale Burger and Brandon Craig. However that is not being held this year, Reese said.
Marine Cpl. Dale Burger died in November 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. His family called Port Deposit home at that time.
In July 2007, Army Cpl. Brandon Craig from Cecilton died, also in Iraq.
“We included Cpl. Burger last year,” Farlow said. “Cpl. Craig also has a stone in the Legacy Forest.”
Reese said all the events can be viewed on the APG Facebook page, which Farlow pointed out, is set so that even people who don’t have an account can get to the site and watch. Those with access to the base will find signs at the place where runners would have entered the race, marked with a QR code to the podcast.
Gold Star Mothers was started during in 1928 and continues today for a woman who has lost a child in battle. Gold Star Spouses was started in 2010.
“Before that Gold Star spouses were packed in with the Moms,” Farlow said.
However, acknowledging that women were now in combat roles, by 2012 the name changed again to Gold Star Spouses.
