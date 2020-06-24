BEL AIR — Girls on the Run of Harford and Cecil Counties recently unveiled the Power Up Activity Kit to help keep Bel Air girls active and healthy through the summer while inspiring creativity, encouraging movement, and teaching new skills. Girls on the Run is a leader in developing and delivering life-changing programs for girls through more than 96 possible school and community sites across the Harford and Cecil County region and has served more than 620 since it was founded in 2015.
After the cancelation of schools, implementation of social distancing, and the restrictions around large public events due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 5 year old nonprofit adapted quickly to alter its spring season to continue to deliver on its mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. This new offering by the nonprofit organization also delivers on that mission.
“Providing girls with opportunities to develop empathy, build resiliency, and identify and understand their values, choices, and emotions, are important now more than ever before,” said Jennifer Hott, Executive Director of Girls on the Run of Harford and Cecil Counties. “It is never too early for girls to learn how to put these important skills into practice. This kit will help girls move, laugh and grow, and in the process find their inner girl power.”
The at-home kit includes 50 activities to fuel girls’ mind, body and spirit that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. Each activity helps girls learn important skills such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others, and practice positivity. From the silly starters to the fun movement games and challenges, the activities were designed to get girls to laugh, create, and grow.
Available starting June 17 at www.gotrhcc.org/Power-Up, the kit is $49 and includes: The Power Up Activity Book, an exclusive GRL PWR t-shirt, Physical Activity Training Plan, Completion Certificate, and a few other fun surprises, delivered directly to her doorstep.
The nonprofit organization is also raising funds to provide sponsored kits to girls within the community, visit www.gotrhcc.org/Power-Up to make a donation.
Added Hott, “For 5 years we have always done everything we can to support all girls as they navigate adolescence. This kit will help her grow her confidence and realize the potential she has to Power Up.”
Girls on the Run of Harford & Cecil Counties is an independent council of Girls on the Run International. Girls on the Run International designs programming that strengthens third- to eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences. Each year, more than 200,000 girls ages eight to 13 participate in 210+ communities in 50 states and Washington, DC. More than 2 million girls have participated in the program since it launched in 1996. The curriculum reaches girls at a critical stage, strengthening their confidence at a time when society begins to tell them they can’t. Underscoring the important connection between physical and emotional health, the program addresses the whole girl when she needs it the most. Results show GOTRI programs inspire and empower girls to build healthy physical and mental habits that last long beyond the program. According to a longitudinal study conducted by The University of Minnesota, 97% of Girls on the Run participants said they learn critical life skills including resolving conflict, helping others or making intentional decisions; and 94% of parents reported it was a valuable experience for their girl. To learn more about this international non-profit, visit www.girlsontherun.org.
