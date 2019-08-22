FAIR HILL — Fans of "The Dukes of Hazzard" will want to be at the Cecil County Fairgrounds on Saturday to see The General Lee up close as part of the Car, Truck, Bike & Tractor Show hosted by Mechanized Cavalry, 2nd Battalion, Company D.
Proceeds will benefit Exceptional Care for Children, a pediatric care facility specializing in technology-dependent children in Newark, Del.
General Lee is the bright orange 1969 Dodge Charger driven by Bo and Luke Duke in the popular TV show that ran seven seasons starting in 1979.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. with classes for cars, trucks, bikes, semis and farm tractors. There will be trophies in all classes including a Kids Choice and a Captain's Choice trophy. The cost is $10 to enter or $5 to be a spectator. Kids under 10 get in free.
Kids will also be able to compete in the pedal tractor pulls.
Food and refreshments will be offered by Asti Ice while music will be provided by Forsaken and The Other Side. Raffles will also be offered.
For more information, call 443-309-1459.
