RISING SUN — The Harford Cecil County Firemen's Association Hall of Fame Award was recently given to a pair of brothers for all they have done as volunteer firefighters.
Wayne and Wilmer Sprout were inducted into the Hall of Fame in a scaled-down ceremony held Aug. 22 at the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun, in the banquet hall on Biggs Highway. Donald Wehry, former chief of the almost 100-year-old company, said the Sprout brothers were inducted in part because both have been members for more than 25 years.
"Years ago Wayne was chief and president of the fire company," Wehry said.
Wilmer was a reliable volunteer with the fire police by conducting traffic control around fire scenes.
Wehry said the awards would have been part of the annual banquet, but COVID-19 put the brakes on that celebration. So with their families the audience both received the Hall of Fame award from Daniel "Skip" Mahan, president of the association, and citations from the Cecil County Council presented by Councilman Al Miller.
The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun also named its Firefighter of the Year; Stacy Zachary.
"We acknowledged her for her work with fire prevention," Wehry said, noting Zachary was an advocate even before she joined the company. "Before she was a member she was the Fire Prevention Queen for Cecil County."
Although not a member of the company, CFCRS also wanted to acknowledge the work of Richard Ewing. Wehry presented him with the Chief's Award.
"Every year he comes in December and plays our Santa," Wehry said. You'll find Ewing dressed in red, perched on a fire truck as it visits each neighborhood in the service area. "He also does Santa for the ladies auxiliary breakfast."
Ewing is also credited with helping the volunteers with building maintenance.
"He helped us out ... in the middle of the night," Wehry said. "I thought it'd be nice if the acknowledged that."
