PORT DEPOSIT — Fathers and sons are known to do a lot of things together; throw a football, play catch with a baseball, go fishing for example.
However The Rev. Harold Phillips, pastor of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Port Deposit, and his son, Caleb Phillips chose to be authors of children's books together.
"Barnabas: God's Special Creation" was written by Dr. Harold Phillips. Caleb's first book is "Putt-Putt's Adventures."
"I've written three other books. This is my first children's book," Dr. Phillips said. Barnabas may sound familiar to parents who have a child that thinks he's the center of everyone's attention.
"(Barnabas) thinks he's a thoroughbred and he's not," he said of the central character in his story. "His mom sits him down and explains to him how God used donkeys."
As it turns out, Barnabas' grandfather is who carried Jesus into Jerusalem in the Palm Sunday story in the Bible.
Phillips said the story was written 20 years ago, but it has just now been published. Painted Gate Publishing also published Putt-Putt's Adventures. Caleb Phillips said he got the inspiration for the story while raising his own child.
"A lot of kids today are entitled. They don't have to work for anything," Caleb said. It's an attitude he found creeping out of his son Nathan, 8. "You need to know you have to work for everything you get."
While Caleb was not a good student in school and struggled with reading and writing he said the concept and the story came to him easily.
"I've always been a car enthusiast and I've always done car shows," he said. "Putt-Putt is a hot rod. He takes advice from a rusted out '65 Chevy named Rusty. He's an old, retired show car."
"Rusty gives Putt-Putt advice on how to succeed," he said.
Dr. Harold and Caleb Phillips will be at Barnes and Noble in the Christiana Mall Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. signing their books. Both books are sold there, but can also be purchased through Amazon.
Caleb already has at least one fan. When he first composed the story he read it to Nathan.
"I like it. Are you going to get it published?" he said of Nathan's reaction. "He gave his approval."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.