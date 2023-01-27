James and Anna Lambdin give $3 million to The Arc NCR

James and Anna Lambdin from Fair Hill recently donated $3 million to The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region to create an endowment for The Arc’s Family Support Services.

 COURTESY UCH/UMMS

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region is the recipient of a $3 million donation from James and Anna Lambdin, which will be used to set up an endowment to support the families in Cecil and Harford counties served by The Arc.


