ABERDEEN, Md. — The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region is the recipient of a $3 million donation from James and Anna Lambdin, which will be used to set up an endowment to support the families in Cecil and Harford counties served by The Arc.
The Anna and James Lambdin Family Support Institute will be a perpetual fund to help families with disabled children with needs that may not be covered by other funding sources.
“We meet families where they are,” said Shawn Kros, president and CEO of The Arc NCR, based in Aberdeen. “It could be in a crisis, or help with an IEP (individualized education plan) or with an adult.”
The Family Support Program is not budgeted, but solely funded by donations and other funding sources so Kros said this endowment from the Lambdins is important to the mission of The Arc, now in its 70th year.
“This endowment allows them to say, “We are giving to The Arc for this specific program,” Kros said. “And we’ll grow the endowment so it can continue to go back to families in need in our community.”
It will pay for special equipment, housing or respite care, Kros said.
The Fair Hill couple has already provided a scholarship for the Nursing Schools at Cecil and Harford Community Colleges and gave $7.5 million to Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation in 2021.
“We are a multi-county family,” James Lambdin said. “We see both counties as our community. This is our way of giving back.”
Lambdin said he and Anna want to inspire others to do something to help in their own way.
“Volunteer, give of your time and treasure to the community,” he said. “Everyone should do this.”
Lambdin was introduced to The Arc as he was developing property around their campus.
“I had seen the great things they do for people with disabilities,” he said. “We have had them named in our will for as long as we’ve had a will. We decided to help with family support services.”
“We reached out to them and said, “We want to give you this money,” he said. After learning about the Family Support program, he and Anna decided that was where their donation should so.
“This is going to be an ongoing problem so we thought we’d support that mission,” he said.
