NORTH EAST — For years, George Kaplan’s childhood train set sat in storage, only to be brought out occasionally around Christmastime.
“I had a small Lionel set when I was a kid, which gradually got larger and larger,” he said. “But once I went off to college and went off to work, it was sort of sitting in boxes in my attic for a long time.”
One year, Kaplan and his fellow mission committee members at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church got on the subject of model train sets.
“A number of us realized that, like me, they had boxes of trains from when they were a kid in their attic or basement that they hadn’t brought out or set up in years,” he said. “We said ‘Maybe we should just get together for one day and try to put them all up in our parish house and invite people to come to it.’”
More than 10 years ago, St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church started hosting Train Day, and the popular event is returning again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
Admission is free, but the church will be raising money through the sale of raffle tickets, lunch foods and refreshments, as well as donations. The proceeds from the event will go to support St. Vincent’s Center for Children with Disabilities in Haiti. Last year’s Train Day welcomed a couple hundred people and raised approximately $1,500, according to Kaplan.
During the event, organizers will also be raffling off a train set donated by Just Trains of Delaware, Kaplan said.
Kaplan said he hopes Train Day will inspire other people, especially younger train enthusiasts, to get involved with model trains.
“That’s one of the gratifying parts of the train show, just watching the kids come in and look at the trains,” he said. “We have kids of all ages come in. Especially the ones that are around 5 or 6, their eyes light up when they see all the trains. It’s just really neat to see them really get engaged.”
Train Day will feature seven train layouts of various sizes, styles and gauges, ranging from N gauge, which is one of the smallest, to standard gauge, which is larger and is used in outdoor train gardens, Kaplan said.
Kaplan explained that a model train’s gauge refers to the distance between the outside rails and determines the scale of the train model.
There will be antique trains dating back to the 1930s, train sets that children can interact with under supervision, and even a Lego train, according to Kaplan.
“It’s quite a variety of stuff to see,” he said. “I think that variety and the fact that it’s a little bit different every year is what keeps people coming out.”
With the holidays ramping down after New Year’s celebrations, Kaplan said the Jan. 4 event is a great opportunity for families to have fun together outside of the house while still staying warm indoors.
“We just think that people coming in the door will be really happy with what they see,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.