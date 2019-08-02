Nikki from the Cecil County Public Library recommends “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep:
“I’m so excited Casey Cep, the New York Times best-selling author of ‘Furious Hours,’ is coming to the Elkton Central Library on Aug. 21! After publishing the classic ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ and helping Truman Capote write ‘In Cold Blood,’ Harper Lee wanted to write her own true crime book. However, though she researched and worked tirelessly on the life and trial of Rev. Willie Maxwell, who murdered relatives for life insurance money, she never ended up publishing the book. Casey Cep picks up where Lee left off, creating an intriguing story about fraud and murder, as well as an insight into the life of the mysterious Harper Lee.
The author event is Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Elkton Central Library. Books will be available for purchase and a book signing will follow the program. Call 410-996-5600 x 481 to register today! If you register, you’ll be eligible to win two Crab Crawl tickets.”
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.