CECIL COUNTY — Should old acquaintances be forgotten? Certainly not, and New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to reunite with those friends and make some new ones, too. But if you don’t know yet where you will be ringing in the new year, here are some local options of where to celebrate.
New Year’s Eve with UnWined, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., UnWined, 472 N. Mauldin Ave., North East. Unwind as you head into the new year with dishes and drinks designed to delight your taste buds. Although the UnWined will close at 10 p.m., the restaurant offers a place to pre-party before continuing on to your final destination for the night. Seating is limited, so be sure to make your reservations for New Year’s Eve. Call 410-287-4300 or text 410-937-9388 to reserve your spot.
New Year’s Eve Bash and Fundraiser, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Calvert Grange, 2357 Telegraph Road, Rising Sun. Recover Your Dreams presents its 4th Annual New Year’s Eve Bash, where they will be raising money to help Brian and Beth Simons. The Simons, lifelong residents of Cecil County, lost everything in a house fire on Nov. 12. There will be door prizes, 50/50 raffles and RYD T-shirts. The musical lineup will include Cutt-Throat, Kryptid, Old Man West, GunSmoke and Forsaken. Tickets are $10 per person and all money raised will go directly to the Simons family.
New Year’s Eve Celebration, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Uncle Bob’s Western Corral, 565 Kirk Road, Elkton. Dance and sing away with Bob Snyder and Carol Tichnell as the Aughts roll out and the ’20s roar in. Karaoke will be set up, snacks will be put out later in the evening, and hats and horns will be provided. The cost is $10 per person and attendees must have a valid ID to enter.
New Year’s Eve Party at American Legion, 8 p.m., American Legion Susquehanna Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. The party will be open to the public. Feast on steamed shrimp, clams, wings and more food that will be available for purchase until 11 p.m. There will also be a cash bar. Hats, horns and a midnight champagne toast will be provided. The Chuggalug Band will be performing. For more information, contact Dodson Lyons at 443-350-1452.
New Year’s Eve Deck Bash at Chesapeake Inn, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Chesapeake Inn Restaurant and Marina, 605 Second St., Chesapeake City. Ring in the new year with Chesapeake Inn and the Chorduroy Band on the restaurant’s enclosed, heated deck! The Deck Bash includes a dinner buffet from 8 to 9:30 p.m. with a cheese, fruit and vegetable display; cherry blossom tarts; bacon wrapped scallops; cheesesteak egg rolls; shrimp spring rolls; a build-your-own salad station; a pasta station; a carving station; assorted desserts. There will be an open bar from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., with a champagne toast at midnight. The Chorduroy Band will play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., while DJ Super Dan provides entertainment from 8 p.m. to closing. Early bird tickets are $75, then tickets will be $85 once early bird sells out.
New Year’s Eve at Minihane’s, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Minihane’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 101 W. Main St., Elkton. Take a time machine back to the Roaring Twenties as Minihane’s hosts their 1920s-themed New Year’s bash. Plan B will be playing tunes leading up to the arrival of 2020.
