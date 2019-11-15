CHESAPEAKE CITY — Pets and owners alike will be strutting their stuff in the annual Chesapeake City Pet Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16.
With categories such as “best dressed,” “most creative,” “most holiday spirit,” “owner/pet look alike,” and “Santa Claus,” the parade aims to set the festivities in motion as the winter holiday season gets underway.
Event organizer Michele Buckley said the pet parade is a fun time for animal-lovers like herself.
“I absolutely love animals,” she said. “I own three pot-bellies, like 40 chickens, three dogs and cats.”
Buckley said that well-behaved animals of all kinds are welcome in the parade and that she is expecting dogs, goats, llamas and a pot-bellied pig.
Buckley owns several businesses with her husband, and because winter tends to be their slow time of year they have historically taken a vacation around the time of the parade. So while she has attended the parade in previous years, this is the first year she is helping plan the event.
Last year’s parade drew about 200 pets and owners to participate, many of which walked at the same time, according to Buckley.
This year, Buckley said participants will be a bit more spread out so that everyone can have their moment in the spotlight rather than being clustered to closely together.
“We want everybody to be able to see the different pets and animals that are coming,” she said.
Buckley said judges will take spectators’ approval into account when deciding the winners of each of the parade categories.
“I think we’re going to do more crowd participation,” she said. “I think we’re going to base it on what everybody in the crowd thinks.”
The winner of each category will receive a small basket of donated items. Organizers will also be raffling off baskets of items from Chewy, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and several local small businesses — from Chesapeake City as well as Elkton, North East, and Middletown — that have donated gift cards and services worth about $2,000, according to Buckley.
Three animal rescues, including Sheyla’s Rescue, Lola’s Landing, and It Takes A Village Animal Rescue, as well as the Cecil County Animal Shelter will be at the parade and will be bringing some dogs who are available for adoption.
Participants are asked to gather under the Chesapeake City Bridge between 11 and 11:45 a.m. in order to line up for the parade, which will begin at noon.
Pets and owners walking in the parade can register the day of the event at a booth under the bridge. There is no registration fee but donations are welcome, and all money raised will benefit the animal rescues and shelters, Buckley said.
In addition to the parade, Buckley said she is most excited about a doggy kissing booth that will be set up at the event. The booth, titled “Smooch the Pooch,” was made by the husband of one of Buckley’s friends and will include drawings and carnival lights.
“It’s the coolest thing,” Buckley said. “That is honestly the most exciting thing for me.”
There will also be a face-painting station for kids, according to Buckley.
