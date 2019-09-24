NEWARK, Del. — Pet owners who want to complete a marathon but are not quite ready to do it all in one go can tackle the 26.2 miles with their four-legged friend over the course of 30 days as part of PAWS for People’s month-long cumulative marathon.
The Newark-based pet therapy organization kicked off its Wag & Walkathon on Sept. 19 and it will last through Oct. 19, when the initiative will culminate in a rain-or-shine Cross the Finish Line event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glasgow Park.
That morning, participants will gather at 10 a.m. to walk their final lap together. The event will also feature games, contests and special laps, such as a pet remembrance lap for people who have lost a pet and a lap for children who read to PAWS for People’s volunteer pets at participating libraries.
Participants can register to participate in the Wag & Walkathon on www.PAWSforPeople.org/walkathon. The cost of registration is $20 for children 12 years old and younger, and $30 for people 13 years old and older.
Traditionally, PAWS for People has held an annual Wag-n-Walk 5K Run, but they decided to switch to the monthlong initiative due to slowly declining participation in the 5K and as a way to include people from the organization’s expanding service areas, according to Clarice Ritchie, director of events and operations for PAWS for People.
“We wanted to do something that people could do wherever they live because our programs are in Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania,” she said. “So instead of everybody having to come to Newark, we wanted to do something where people could have some fun and participate where they live.”
Although the Wag & Walkathon began Sept. 19, Ritchie said the organization will accept registrations through the final event on Oct. 19.
“We still have people registering,” she said. “They might just have to walk a little faster.”
Funds raised through the event will benefit the pet therapy services that PAWS for People provides at hospitals, assisted living facilities, schools, libraries, drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers, and anywhere else in the four-state area that somebody could benefit from the affection of a pet, according to Ritchie.
Ritchie said therapy pets offer companionship to people in assisted living facilities and hospitals, such as Union Hospital in Elkton.
“In an assisted living facility, sometimes we hear we’re the only visitor someone may have, so it provides a friendly human along with a pet … [When visiting a hospital] it provides a great distraction from whatever they may be dealing with in the hospital — not just for the patients but also sometimes for their families visiting them and also for the staff,” Ritchie said.
According to Ritchie, the pet volunteers can also help children overcome their literary anxiety as they practice reading alongside a furry friend.
“We have a special PAWS for Reading program where children who are learning to read can practice reading out loud to the pets,” she said. “That way, it’s non-judgmental and they build their confidence with reading out loud and it’s not as scary as reading in your classroom or in front of an adult.”
People participating in the Wag & Walkathon track their own miles. Then, they can email their distances walked to PAWS for People as they go, and the organization will post the mileage on the leaderboard on their website at https://www.pawsforpeople.org/miles/.
So far, nobody has completed the cumulative marathon, but there are a few participants who are nearing the 10-mile mark, according to Ritchie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.