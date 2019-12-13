ELKTON — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as downtown Elkton prepares to host its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Attendees will be able to enjoy a holiday season reminiscent of days gone by with carolers and horse-drawn carriage rides, according to Jessica Price, executive director of the Elkton Chamber & Alliance.
Fairwinds Farm & Stables in North East will provide horse and carriage rides featuring Belgian horses while carolers from the Immaculate Conception Choir will treat listeners to holiday musical selections, Price said.
Price cautioned attendees to arrive early or bring their patience if they want to ride in a carriage because spots fill up quick at this popular event.
“There does tend to be a line on the night of the Old-Fashioned Christmas because we have horse and carriage things but they don’t hold a whole lot of people, so just bare with us that there is a line and make sure to get there early,” she said.
But worry not, because while they wait for the line to shorten, folks can also get some last-minute, local, holiday shopping done at some of the Main Street merchants.
Price said downtown businesses will have special deals for holiday shoppers.
“They’ve pretty much been doing that the whole month of December, starting with Small Business Saturday,” she said. “They all have their different things that they’re doing.”
One ongoing deal that Price highlighted is the Palette Perks customer loyalty card, which The Palette & The Page unveiled earlier this year. Patrons can punch the card for every $10 spent and redeem it for 20% off their next purchase after getting 25 punches.
