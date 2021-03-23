PORT DEPOSIT — The congregation of New Life Faith Center did not want to lose another chance to share the joy of Easter with the community and have come up with a contactless way to help families celebrate.
“We’re calling it the Easter Egg-stravaganza,” said Shawn Johnson, associate pastor of the church at 1820 Jacob Tome Highway. “It’s completely free and no registration is required.”
All that needs to be done is to drive to the church Sunday between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. and roll down your window and receive your kit.
“We will give you candy filled eggs, at least 25,” Johnson said. Some eggs will have small toys instead of candy. “Six eggs will include picture cards.”
Plan your own family party. Hide the eggs at a time of your own choosing and have fun. After all the eggs are found gather up the picture cards and get ready to dig in to the story of Easter.
Those picture cards will come with links to which you can connect on a phone, iPad, tablet or computer and hear the story of the death and resurrection of Jesus. Each picture, glued in order to another sheet of paper in the kit, connects to a YouTube video.
Johnson said it was sad that the pandemic cancelled New Life’s plans for a community Easter Egg hunt last year. While there is now light at the end of that year-long tunnel, it was still agreed that it was too soon to have the event this year.
“Social distancing might mean we cannot have an Easter egg hunt but we can always plan a significant event here,” Johnson said. “Our congregation said, “We need to do something to love on our community” and we felt this was a good way to do it.”
For more information on New Life Faith Center look them up on Facebook or call 410-658-3060.
