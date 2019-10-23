CECIL COUNTY — With Halloween right around the corner, several towns and other venues across Cecil County are getting into the spirit of things by hosting events leading up to the spooky holiday. Here is a roundup of some of the events happening this week and next week.
Boo Bash (Oct. 25, 5 to 7 p.m.): If you’re looking to get down with your ghoulish self, the Boo Bash at Lower Ferry Park in Perryville will be the place to be. With vendors, games, music and more, there will be a little something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Elkton Halloween Parade (Oct. 25, 6 to 9 p.m.): From scary to sweet, costume-wearing participants and spectators will be welcoming in the Halloween season with a parade through downtown Elkton. Line-up for the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the actual parade starting at 7 p.m. In the hours leading up to the parade, starting at 5:15 p.m., live entertainment will be provided by puppeteer Jack Foreaker, Bobbie Ann’s Dance Studio, and Box Turtle Bob. Organizers will award cash prizes, trophies and ribbons to the best costumes and performers. Several hundred people are expected to participate in this year’s parade. To sign up to participate in the parade, people can fill out a registration form at elktonalliance.org or on the Elkton Chamber & Alliance’s Facebook page. People can also call the office at 410-398-5076.
Jasper’s Friendly Ghost Town (Oct. 25-27, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.): Created specially for younger children 12 and under, the ghost town at Uncle Bob’s Pavillion, located at 565 Kirk Road in Elkton, offers a fun, safe, educational, interactive Halloween attraction with 14 life-sized sets, actors, puppets and more. There will also be light fare and beverages available.
Ghost Hunt & Bit of History (Oct. 25, 6 to 7 p.m., and 7 to 8 p.m.): At the Historic Elk Landing, located at 590 Landing Lane in Elkton, Dean Warsing and The Octoraro Paranormal Society will be taking attendees with them on a ghost hunt on the premises. Jon Carpenter will also provide a brief history of the Landing. Ghosts get stage fright just like living beings, so there is no guarantee that spirits will appear or make their presence known. Space will be limited to 20 people per hour long session, so be sure to get your tickets for $10 each at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghost-hunt-bit-of-history-2019-tickets-59323453045. All money raised will go directly to Historic Elk Landing Foundation, Inc. for the continued restoration and maintenance of the property.
Boo at the Zoo (Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.): The Halloween season isn’t just for Homo sapiens; the animals at Plumpton Park Zoo like to take part in the festivities too! Plumpton Park Zoo, located at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, will host their Boo at the Zoo event where folks can trick or treat in their costumes and receive free goodie bags while supplies last.
Halloween Party (Oct. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.): The Town of North East will be hosting its annual Halloween party at North East Community Park, located at 200 Walnut St. The party, specially created for children 11 and younger, will feature games, refreshments and prizes.
Movie Marathon of the “Hotel Transylvania” films (Oct. 26, 2 to 8 p.m.): Are you a fan of Hotel Transylvania movies or just want to get into the Halloween spirit with a family-friendly film? Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt will be playing a free movie marathon of the film franchise, starring Adam Sandler as the voice of Dracula, the owner of the Hotel Transylvania, and other Hollywood actors voicing the rest of the cast. The shop, located at 32 South Main St. in North East, will be providing free popcorn and hot chocolate floats, or fro-yo for purchase. Just bring a throw pillow or blanket and get comfy! “Hotel Transylvania” at 2 p.m., “Hotel Transylvania 2” at 4 p.m., and “Hotel Transylvania 3” at 6 p.m.
North East Spooktacular (Oct. 31, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.): With Halloween night finally upon us, North East will be holding a Spooktacular event. Folks can carve, paint or decorate a pumpkin and then drop it off at Silver & Sassy, 122 South Main St., from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 by 3 p.m. The pumpkin contest, which is open to all ages, will be held at 5:30 p.m. the day of the event. Pumpkin display and judging will take place next to the Santa House. Trick-or-treating will run until 8 p.m. There will be free ice cream, live music, a spooky photo booth and a stilt walker. The event is being sponsored by the North East Chamber of Commerce, Main Street North East Merchants, Silver & Sassy/Silver Buckle, and Bee Our Guest Country Crafts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.