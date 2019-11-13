PORT DEPOSIT — Horse racing fans will have the chance to gather for a night of food, live and silent auctions, and race betting during the Freedom Cup at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at VFW Post 8185.
Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding will be holding the event at the VFW Post, located at 520 Susquehanna River Road in Port Deposit, to benefit Freedom Hills’ program for military veterans.
At the event, attendees will be able to enjoy food donated by local restaurants, bid on live and silent auctions, and bet on horse races. People interested in attending the Freedom Cup can purchase tickets to the event or make a donation at https://one.bidpal.net/freedomcup/ticketing. The cost of admission is $25.
Those who are not able to attend the Freedom Cup but still want to participate can bid online. People can view auction items at https://one.bidpal.net/freedomcup/browse/all and start bidding today.
Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding will also hold Christmas with the Ponies from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 at their center, located at 33 Rolling Hills Ranch Lane in Port Deposit.
Attendees of that event will be able to have pictures taken of them and their family with St. Nicholas, miniature horse Nugget and miniature donkey Cotton.
Music will be provided by bluegrass singer Dave Read. There will also be pony rides, face painting, reindeer games, refreshments available to purchase, crafts, opportunities to groom a pony, vendors and much more at the event to add to folks’ holiday excitement.
All of the proceeds from the Christmas with the Ponies will go towards equine facilitated therapy for people with disabilities.
