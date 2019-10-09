Here are Five Things you can do at the Cecil County Public Library, all about United States History!
READ: “Washington's Immortals: The untold story of an elite regiment who changed the course of the revolution” by Patrick O’Donnell.
In August 1776, General George Washington's army faced off against over 20,000 British and Hessian soldiers at the Battle of Brooklyn. This battle almost ended the war, but thanks to a series of desperate bayonet charges by a single heroic regiment from Maryland, known as the "Immortal 400," Washington was able to retreat and regroup.
Meet the bestselling author, Patrick O’Donnell, on Friday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Elkton Central Library: http://md.evanced.info/cecil/lib/eventsignup.asp?ID=14766
WATCH: "America’s First D-Day: Washington’s Crossing."
By the end of 1776, the American Revolution was all but lost. General George Washington made a bold move that saved the American cause: crossing the Delaware River on Christmas Day to attack the Hessians at Trenton.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:333626/one?qu=America%E2%80%99s+First+D-Day%3A+Washington%E2%80%99s+Crossing.
LISTEN: Owen Lourie, from the Maryland State Archives, will chronicle the Maryland 400 — the soldiers from Maryland, some from Cecil County, who saved George Washington's army at the Battle of Brooklyn in August 1776 — in Chesapeake City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m.
EXPLORE: CCPL’s Online Resources: Use our U.S. History in Context database to learn more about George Washington and the American Revolutionary War. This a great resource for homework help or just to increase your knowledge and curiosity about a topic of interest.
CREATE: Your favorite dessert using “American Cookie: The snaps, drops, jumbles, tea cakes, bars & brownies that we have loved for generations” by Anne Byrn.
Because the little bites we love are more than just baked goods — they're representations of different times in our history. Early colonists brought sugar cookies, Italian fig cookies, African benne wafers, and German gingerbread cookies. Each of the 100 recipes, from Democratic Tea Cakes to saltwater taffy and peanut brittle, comes with a lesson that's both informative and enchanting.
