NORTH EAST — Swing your partner ‘round and ‘round at Fairwind Farm’s Hoedown and Hootenanny from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
The North East-area farm, located at 41 Tailwinds Lane, will play host to an evening of live bluegrass music, square dancing, hayrides, roping demonstrations, pony rides, farm games, food vendors and more.
Tickets will be available at the gate for $5 per person. Children under 3 years old will be admitted for free. Proceeds will benefit the Tailwinds Trotters 4-H group.
Although square dancing will be a highlight of this event, no prior experience is required and all skill levels are welcome, according to JoAnn Dawson, the farm’s owner.
“There will be a square dancing group here that will participate for part of the time, but there’s going to be a square dance caller that will teach people how to square dance,” she said.
While this is the first year that Fairwinds is doing a hoedown-type event, Dawson said most of the events the farm has held in the past have supported 4-H’ers.
“It’s a great youth organization,” Dawson said. “It teaches kids so much about responsibility and leadership. There are many many projects that kids can be involved in.”
Attendees will get the chance to participate in various farm games, such as a hay bale toss, sack races, and egg on a spoon races.
Folks will also get to tour Fairwinds Farm’s bed-and-breakfast and meet Barney the horse, who was featured in the hit musical movie “The Greatest Showman.”
Dawson encouraged families to stop by for an entertaining way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
“It’s just a fun, family evening,” she said. “Bring the whole family and just have fun. We’re just hoping everybody will have a great time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.