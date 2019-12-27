CHESAPEAKE CITY — 2020 will bring another election season, but Chesapeake City is ringing in the new decade with a different kind of race: the 11th annual New Year’s Day 5K Run/Walk on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
With a new year upon them, racers will be hitting the ground running — or walking — as they participate in the 5K, which benefits the town’s recycling program.
Frank Vari, a Chesapeake City town councilman, proposed the idea more than 10 years ago for the New Year’s Day 5K and the annual Canal Run in June as a way of raising money to fund a recycling program for the town.
Vari was not yet a town councilman at the time, but he was able to persuade the town to get on board. Now, 11 years later, the twice-a-year races — and the recycling program it benefits — are still going strong.
“Every year it just gets bigger and bigger,” Vari said.
This year, Vari is expecting a good turnout with about 200 racers.
“It’s going to be an all around good day,” he said. “Hopefully, the weather will cooperate.”
But Vari said even during years when the weather has been less than ideal, plenty of dedicated racers still show up to the event.
“Runners run and walkers walk,” he said. “It doesn’t make much difference what the weather is.”
People interested in running or walking in the 5K can sign up at www.raceroster.com for $25 per participant, or $15 for children 11 years old and under, through Dec. 29.
After that, racers can still register the day of the event starting at 10:30 for $30 per participant.
Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association’s food pantry, according to Vari.
Vari added that Cub Scouts will also be selling treats to aid their fundraising efforts, and Bohemia Manor High School will be sending volunteers for community service.
“It’s basically a win for the entire town where we all get together,” he said. “There’s a lot of families that come out and do it as a family event. That’s what it’s all about on New Year’s Day anyway: being with family.”
The race will begin at noon on Bohemia Avenue near Town Hall, located at 108 Bohemia Ave. There will be parking available under the Chesapeake City Bridge at 3rd Street.
Vari described the 5K as similar to a cross country race with varying terrains, including black top, gravel along the levies, grass, and the streets through Chesapeake City’s historic district.
“It’s a combination of everything, and I think that’s why people like it so much,” he said, adding that the view along the C&D Canal is a perfect sight to see on New Year’s Day.
Racers with baby strollers are allowed to participate, but event organizers ask that those individuals remain behind the runners so as not to impede the flow of the race. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed to participate in the race due to insurance liability, although they may spectate and join post-race celebrations.
Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners; top three male and female winners in age groups 11 and under, 12-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and over; and the top three male and female walkers.
Complementary T-shirts will be available for all racers who pre-register before the event. Participants who register the day of the race will be able to pick up a T-shirt on a first come, first serve basis.
This year’s event is being supported by about 50 sponsors, who have provided donations, gift bags, gift certificates and other items, according to Vari.
“The sponsors have really come through this year,” he said.
Vari welcomed people to come down to Chesapeake City to spend the holiday season below the C&D Canal.
“The Town of Chesapeake City, the mayor, the council and staff wishes everybody a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.