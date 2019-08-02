CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Cecil County community will be getting a rare August fireworks show after town officials rescheduled its canceled Fourth of July display for Aug. 10.
Originally scheduled for Friday, July 5, bouts of thunderstorms forced officials to cancel the show as well as its original rain date on Saturday, July 6.
Now the show will start at nightfall on Saturday, Aug. 10, with a rain date of Sunday, Aug. 11. Sundown is about 8:15 p.m. as of this week, according to the Weather Channel.
Town officials reported last month that while the contracted fireworks provider was setting up their display on July 5, a heavy downpour soaked the firing site on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s levee.
“The canisters that they use to shoot the fireworks received a lot of muddy water into them,” explained Rob Bernstine, town manager, at the town’s July 8 meeting. “When we got set up on Saturday, a storm front came through just about 20 minutes too early.”
Due to lightning and the chance for high winds, the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal shut down the show, causing town officials to quickly issue notice of the cancellation.
Because the cancellation was caused by weather and safety concerns, the rescheduled display will not cost the town more to put on, Bernstine said. The town splits the cost with Schaefer’s Canal House and the Chesapeake Inn restaurants, which typically see large crowds turnout to watch the annual display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.