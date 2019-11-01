ELKTON — When Dean Shippy started collecting milk bottles in the early 1980s, the hobby began as just a few casual purchases.
“I went to antique stores, picked up a couple local bottles, and one thing led to another,” Shippy said.
As time went on, however, his collection grew, he joined clubs and he started attending collector shows like the one being held at Singerly Fire Hall on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
The Tri-State Bottle Collectors and Diggers Club, of which Shippy is a member, will hold their 47th Annual Antique Bottle & Collectibles Show and Sale. Admission is free for children 12 and under, and $3 for everyone else.
Shippy was born and raised on a farm in southern Michigan where his family had dairy cattle. Later in life, he worked for the University of Delaware where he taught in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources for 38 years until retiring, and spent the last 11 years of his time there as the associate dean of the college.
Merging his dairy and collegiate backgrounds, Shippy began the endeavor nearly four decades ago of collecting glass milk bottles that came from colleges and universities with their own dairy productions.
Today, Shippy estimates that he has about 400 college milk bottles. Of the bottles in his collection, Shippy said his favorite is one from the University of Arkansas’ university dairy with red lettering and a depiction of the school’s mascot, the wild razorback hog.
“It’s sort of rare and it’s so unusual to have an animal that stands out like that and something you can associate with a dairy,” he said about the hog bottle.
He added that the bottle holds a special significance to him because he has visited the UA campus several times.
“When I was travelling to different colleges as part of my job, I can remember going to University of Arkansas and going into their football stadium,” he said. “You go up around the top and guess what it’s called: Hog Heaven.”
According to Shippy, the Singerly show will welcome about 80 or 90 dealers from 50 or 60 different areas, as well as 300 to 400 customers and people interested in collectibles.
When the Tri-State Bottle Collectors and Diggers Club was founded, the group primarily had members from Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania, but the club’s membership has expanded since then. In addition to the tri-state area, the show on Sunday will include dealers from Virginia, New Jersey and even New York, according to Shippy.
“They come from quite a way,” he said.
Although Shippy primarily collects college milk bottles, he said the show will feature much more than that.
“It’s not only milk bottles … It’s antique glasses, old medicine bottles, beer, sodas. There’s a lot of realms there. Any kind of tabletop antiques will be at that show,” he said.
Various members of the collectors club specialize in different items, according to Shippy.
“In our club, one guy specializes in fruit jars, old canning jars and so on,” he said. “Another one specializes in beers and sodas. There’s different specialties that people have.”
Shippy thinks his college milk bottles appeal to so many people because alumni want to own a piece of history from the college or university that they attended.
“The college bottles that I collect appeals to a lot of people because if they graduated from that college, it’s nice to have a milk bottle that says Penn State or University of Maryland that you can set on a window or a shelf in the kitchen,” he said.
With the creation of websites and mobile apps where individuals — not just companies — can buy and sell items with ease, Shippy said the Digital Age has been beneficial to collectors like himself.
“You can buy these things on eBay too now and the internet and that kind of thing, so some people deal on there too,” he said.
Shippy said he comes across two types of milk bottles: ones that are embossed, which have raised lettering, and ones that are painted.
“Usually the raised lettering were the older ones,” he said. “They didn’t start the pyro glazing or the painting — I think the earliest ones were in about 1932 or 1933, but most of them were after that.”
According to Shippy, there are several elements that can make a bottle valuable, such as the name of the dairy, the city and state where the dairy was located, a picture of an animal or other image, and being in reasonable condition without any nicks or cracks.
When his club meets, Shippy said members bring their extra stock to trade with one another.
“The whole purpose of the club is to help you build a collection,” he said.
Likewise, Shippy said the collectors at the show on Sunday will be more than willing to help evaluate the value of antique items that people bring in.
“If somebody has an old bottle or some other table top antique and they would be interested in finding out what the value is, well if they come to a place like this and ask any of us, we can point out somebody who is an expert in that area,” he said.
