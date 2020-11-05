ELKTON — Along the banks of the Big Elk Creek Aiden Eskaros was officially gathered into the ranks of Eagle Scout.
The ceremony was held at Elk Landing, the historical site featuring the home of Zebulon Hollingsworth and a legacy going back to before the Declaration of Independence. It was a fitting location since Eskaros’ project for the highest honor in scouting involved enhancing the site.
“I made five interpretive signs,” Eskaros, 18, said of his Eagle Scout project. Erected at key locations on the property at the end of Landing Lane in Elkton, the signs describe the Stone House, Hollingsworth House, Deibert Boatyard and discuss daily life along the creek when it was a major port of commerce.
Eskaros is a member of Troop 443 at Elkton United Methodist Church.
“Actually doing the work was the easiest part,” Eskaros said of the sign project. “Keeping people on task was the hardest.”
Surrounded at the ceremony by other Eagle scouts, including his brother, Airman Luke Eskaros, Aiden was given the Eagle Scout charge by Mike Tetrualt from Cecil District Eagle Board.
As is the custom, Eskaros gifted several key people who helped him along the way including his Eagle Scout mentor, Aaron Derby, who also attained the rank of Eagle, and the late Steve Graham, who was Quartermaster of Troop 443. Graham’s widow, Denise Rosaio, presented Graham’s scout uniform shirt in his honor and accepted the pin.
He also gave credit to Norman Wehner and American Home and Hardware for making donations to the project.
Now a student at Cecil College, Eskaros said there is still work to be done at Elk Landing. He said he would try to encourage other members of Troop 443 to take on the work and complete their own Eagle Scout projects.
