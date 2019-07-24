Elkton woman writes, illustrates children's book

ELKTON — Eavesdropping on her children’s imaginative play inspired Kimberly Tatuem to write her first book entitled “Backyard Adventure.”
Tatuem also illustrated the book using her youngest children, Makena and TJ, as models.
“They were in the backyard playing and I was just listening to their conversation,” Tatuem said.
Weaving fanciful tales of derring-do, complete with monsters to be slain and grand discoveries to be made, Tatuem wrote a book she thought he children would like.
“I wrote the book three years ago and my mom was like, ‘You should publish this book,’” she said.
Somewhere in between teaching in Baltimore City Public Schools — she teaches history and social studies — and caring for her family, Tatuem fleshed out the book and added the colorful drawings.
“The pictures were harder,” she said, noting attention to detail meant making sure each drawing was consistent for the self-taught artist.
Now 6 and 8, TJ and Makena don’t mind being her subjects.
“They really enjoy looking at the pictures and reading about themselves,” she said.
“Backyard Adventure” is actually one of three books she wrote that summer — a summer she was free of teaching duties when she normally takes on summer school.
The book is available online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble for $12.99.
Tatuem said another of those books is her next project.
“My next book is about blended families,” she said.
It’s a topic of which she has experience, as Tatuem already had two children when she remarried to a man with two of his own. She will bring her knowledge of raising those six to her new book.
Connect with Tatuem through Instagram.
