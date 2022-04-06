ELKTON — The clock is ticking for Sebastian Sorbello.
The Elkton man was born with polycystic kidney disease and now, at the age of 39, he needs to find a living kidney donor to prolong his life.
"The doctors told me that the best course of action would be to receive a living kidney donation because of my young age," Sorbello said. "With a living kidney donation I could live an almost normal life and possibly go back to my dream career as a pilot."
If he can't get a donor soon, Sorbello may have to go on dialysis as the disease progresses. What that means is he would no longer be allowed to fly by the rules of the Federal Aviation Administration.
Kortni Sorbello is Sebastian's wife. She has a front row seat to the congenital disease he inherited from his mother.
"Her husband donated a kidney to her," Kortni said, referring to her mother-in-law's experience with the disease. Now, Sebastian's kidney function is declining. The disease causes cysts on the kidneys, which impair function.
"They can burst and cause a lot of pain, nausea and vomiting," she said. The disease has also caused his kidneys to grow four times their normal size. "He's done everything he could at this point to stop it."
Waiting for a cadaver donation can take - on average - up to seven years, Kortni said. A live donor will double Sebastian's life expectancy post-transplant.
Any healthy adult can get screened to be a donor. A screening consists of such things as: blood and urine tests, a cat scan and x-rays.
"He's A+ so he can have A+ or A- blood," she said of the blood type of the donor. "Or anyone with any type of O blood."
The kidney has to be the correct blood type and also the correct size for Sebastian's body.
For the person selected to donate, all the medical care from that point is covered by the recipient's insurance.
Sorbello is a patient at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. Anyone interested in becoming a living kidney donor should start the process by contacting the Jefferson transplant team. Find the link and more information on Sebastian's journey at savesebastian.com.
Included on the website are two pages of common misconceptions about being a living donor and the truth about each. Most importantly, becoming a living donor will not change the donor's life, except to make them a hero in the eyes of the recipient and his family.
