PERRYVILLE — Staff and volunteers with Chesapeake Feline Association were overjoyed with the cat houses and feeding stations installed Tuesday for the feral cat colony that calls Perryville Community Park home.
It was an Eagle Scout project presented to CFA by Alex Browne. He got it finished the day before he turned 18, which is the deadline established by the Boy Scouts for this highest honor.
“I had the vision and Alex came up with design,” said Karen Burkhardt, president of CFA. “He presented it to us and then went with it.”
Browne, a member of Troop 131 based at Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 in North East, raised the funds, gathered the supplies and enlisted members of his troop to build two large houses and two smaller feeding stations.
Burkhardt said these wood and shingle houses replace weather-worn plastic bins.
“These also make the park look nicer,” she said of the structures, which have been stained and coated with polyurethane.
It took four scouts to set the houses in place, and two each to set the feeding stations in their assigned locations.
The other feeding stations were always being raided by predators, said Carrie McCall, a CFA volunteer and board member.
“These are more secure,” she said, pointing to the smaller openings, which will prevent vultures and other predators from entering.
Adults were on hand to drill holes in the asphalt and to help make the decision on placement. The houses, especially, were placed so the wind coming off the water would not blow inside.
Browne said he would immediately submit the paperwork for review. It had to be done by May 18, when he would turn 18. The DelMarVa Council will review the project and, once approved, Browne will have his Court of Honor.
Burkhardt said Browne did a great job of fundraising, including obtaining lumber and other supplies, which cut down on the need for cash.
“We did a plea on our Facebook page,” she said. “Without the help of the community and the wonderful people on social media this would not have happened.”
“Any money leftover will go back to the troop,” she added.
The houses and feeder stations were placed behind chain link fence where signs were posted telling people not to feed the cats.
“You have to be a CFA volunteer to feed the cats,” Burkhardt said.
Each cat that calls the park home is known to the CFA volunteers who monitor their health. Also, each cat has been trapped, taken to the CFA facilities in North East or Perryville for treatment and spaying or neutering and then returned to the park in a system known as Trap-Neuter-Return.
To volunteer go to chesapeakefelineassociation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.