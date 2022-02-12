A Dundalk man who made an appearance on a hit game show last week says that he hopes he “represented Dundalk well.”
Dundalk resident Nick Ling participated in a game of “Wheel of Fortune” last Wednesday, competing against two other Baltimore-area residents for the show’s “Celebrate the Local Flavor of Baltimore” edition.
Ling didn’t take home the grand prize, and said this week that his opponents, Racquel Harrison of Hampstead and Dinah Kappus of Kingsiville “played a great game.”
“I found out that it’s very different than playing at home,” Ling said.
Ling, a U.S. Army recruiter and serviceman, said he and his wife have been avid fans of the 7 p.m. Jeopardy!/Wheel of Fortune block for years. He is more of a Jeopardy! guy, and she is better than him at Wheel of Fortune.
Ling grew up in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and later moved the Maryland to be stationed at Fort Meade, moving to Dundalk in 2018 and making a “conscious decision to stay” although his place of work moved to Hagerstown, noting that he “loves the area” and the community.
While watching Wheel of Fortune one night, Ling and his wife saw ads on the show for the “Wheelmobile,” a mobile auditioning van for the show, coming to the Baltimore area, and decided to try it out when it came to the Timonium fairgrounds before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
There, he was interviewed, and participated in a quick mock game, where he said he did not solve the puzzle.
But, Ling was eventually accepted, and went to play in December, when last Wednesday’s episode was taped.
“I still don’t believe it,” he said, adding that his opponents, as well as host Pat Sajak and Vanna White, are “very nice people.”
The clue that tripped him up? “T A _ _ I N G / T H E / W A T E R / T A _ _”
Ling blamed his ultimate loss on not knowing what a water taxi even was.
“We didn’t have those in Myrtle Beach,” he said, adding that he is certain he will “get a lot of hate for” not knowing about the transit method.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.