Discover the new frontiers of love and dating

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building will bring together relationship experts, storytellers and live musical performers to answer visitors’ burning questions on love and dating in the future with “FUTURES Cypher: The Future of Dating” Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. (virtual and in-person).
What would a virtual reality date be like? What if a smartwatch could detect a new partner’s emotions while out to dinner? And what does a post-pandemic love life even look like? Join the Washington Post Date Lab’s Jessica M. Goldstein, breakup coach and host of the podcast “Heal Your Heartbreak” Kendra Allen, National Public Radio’s Tanya Ballard Brown and Washington, D.C.-based musical duo BOOMscat to uncover the recipe for finding love in the future.
“Dream Big! An Interactive Playback Performance” on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. (virtual and in-person) promises a rollicking, interactive and aspirational journey through past, present and future, celebrating Black History (Futures) Month. Inspired by the story of leading civil rights activist Floyd McKissick—who in the 1970s dreamed of developing a utopian Soul City for Black empowerment—award-winning Washington-based theater group Verbal Gymnastics will invite audiences to participate in live improv playback theater for a night of fun and creative storytelling around big, bold dreams.
AIB will also host free virtual and in-person programs that delve deeply into ideas to solve the future, new each month. February’s calendar features:
“Meet Us in the FUTURES: A World for Water” (virtual); Thursday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m.; rescheduled from Jan. 7: More than 70% of the Earth is covered in water, but increasingly the majority of the global population is “water stressed,” without access to clean, fresh water. The virtual audience can take a journey into a future world where everyone has equitable access to clean and drinkable water, using the power of science. Registration is free but required.
“Tell Me More: Our Future Bodies” (virtual and in-person); Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m.: Is it possible to imagine a future where robots are a normal part of the human body? “Tell Me More” gives visitors a chance to explore the magic of groundbreaking inventions through live hands-on demos with the real people who make them happen. Registration is free but required.
“Fridays @ FUTURES” (in-person); Friday, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25; 5:30–7 p.m.: Every Friday night in “FUTURES,” visitors can start the weekend off right with a generous helping of new ideas and surprising brain snacks. They can explore the entire exhibition until 7 p.m. and keep coming back each week for a new and interesting take on the future through special tours, pop-up experiences, guest speakers and more. Free and open to drop-ins, no advance registration is required.
Launching Feb. 1, audiences can time travel from the 19th century to the future with this month’s “Futurist in Residence,” artist and illustrator Carlos Carmonamedina. “Futurist in Residence” is an online residency inviting innovators to think creatively about the future and develop new content to spark delight and conversation. Tune in for a conversation with Carmonamedina on Instagram Live Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 12 p.m., and join a drawing workshop in person during Fridays @ FUTURES on Friday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
For more details about the programs, the public can visit aib.si.edu/happenings. Livestreaming for programs is supported by Comcast NBCUniversal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.