ELKTON — With Thanksgiving over, attentions turn to the Christmas holiday celebrations happening all over Cecil County.
These celebrations run the gamut from the sacred meaning of the season with church concerts and cantatas to town-sponsored celebrations with candles, candy canes and Santa Claus.
Here is a list of what we know is happening leading up to Dec. 25:
December 2
First Friday in Elkton includes the Wonderland of Wreaths at the Cecil County Arts Council, 135 East Main St. in Elkton. Also, the Elkton Christmas Tree will be lit. There will be gifts for the children, a visit from Santa and a performance by Bobbie Ann’s Dance Studio.
Newark celebrates Winterfest from 6 until 8 p.m. on Academy Street. Delaware Special Olympics holds its Annual Reindeer Run plus Newark Parks and Recreation and the University of Delaware will offer ice carving demonstrations, caroling, chestnut roasting and a tree lighting plus other family fun.
December 3
Santa’s Secret Shoppe opens at 9 a.m. at the George Wilson Center. It’s an opportunity for children to shop for gifts, with every item $5 or less with free gift wrapping. The shoppe will be open until noon at the center at 303 New London Road. From 9:30 until 11:30 youngsters can have a snack with Santa. Bring your camera and capture memories. The snack with Santa is $2 per child with an accompanying adult.
The Cecil County Christmas Parade starts at noon and the best seats are along Main St. and Cecil Avenue in North East. Last year more than 125 units participated.
* Mount Harmon Yuletide Festival & Holiday Marketplace is Dec. 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the historic property, 600 Mount Harmon Road in Earleville. Shop for colonial style holiday decor with fresh greens, enjoy Manor House tours, hearth cooking demonstrations, lunch in the Yuletide Food Court and Open Air Tavern and stroll the historic property with its spectacular water views.
Admission is $10 per person, $5 for members of Friends of Mount Harmon. Children 12 and younger get in free.. For more information and directions go to mountharmon.org.
* Candlelight Tour presented by the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation gives you access to 15 beautifully decorated stops including the PawPaw building and Mt. Ararat. Tickets are $25, $20 for members of PDHC and $10 for children 3-17. All the restaurants in town will have menu specials for those taking the tour of these treasured historic buildings. Santa will be there from 2 until 5 p.m.
* Winter Extravaganza in Rising Sun from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in center square. Ice skating, virtual bob sledding, snow cannons, vendors, hot chocolate, a lighted tractor parade and the lighting of the town Christmas tree .
* The Cecil County Holly Tree will be lit the first time for the 2022 Christmas Season at 6 p.m. at the county park on Jackson Station Road in Perryville. The park will open at 5 and the Visitor’s Center will be available this year after a pandemic absence.
* Journey to Bethlehem 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Janes Church, 213 North Walnut St. in Rising Sun. This is a free live nativity with a hay ride and refreshments. It also will take place Dec. 6 and 17.
December 6
Rising Sun’s Community Christmas Carol Sing begins at 7 p.m. in front of Town Hall, East Main and Queen Streets. Dress for the weather and come out and sing in celebration of the season.
Cecil County Choral Society will perform a free Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m. at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 East Main St.
December 10
Poplar Hall Parade of Horses and Christmas Market from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Historic Chesapeake City. Then from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. take a self guided tour of the decorated private homes that will be part of the Chesapeake City Candlelight House Tour. For tickets send an email to chesapeakecitycandlelighttour@gmail.com.
December 11
Cecil County Choral Society will perform a free Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 1713 Liberty Grove Road in Colora.
December 17
American Legion Mason Dixon Post 194 in Rising Sun is hosting a Children’s Christmas Party at the legion, 338 East Main St., Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families are invited to bring their cameras and get photos with Santa and The Grinch or in other festive Christmas settings around the post hall.
Lunch will be served and each child will receive a toy filled stocking. Make and take crafts will also be available. Call 443-504-2201 or 410-658-0280 to register your family.
December 18
Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 392 Blake Road in Elkton, will host its Christmas Candlelight Service Dec. 18 beginning at 7 p.m.
Now in its 71st year, the service includes a retelling of the birth of Jesus Christ set to music and scripture readings. It will conclude with a short message by The Rev. Rob Townsend, pastor, and then the lighting of candles held by all throughout the sanctuary. Admission is free and is followed by refreshments and fellowship.
