NORTH EAST — You might be ready for Halloween, but the holidays are just around the corner. And CASA of Cecil County is looking for individuals, groups, companies or other organizations interested in participating in their 3rd annual Festival of Trees to be held Nov. 8-30 at Woody’s Crab House.
Proceeds from the silent auction of nearly 60 decorated Christmas trees will benefit CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates and their work on behalf of children in Cecil County’s foster care system.
Trees can be decorated in any fashion, within the guidelines of one of three categories; traditional, whimsical or Cecil County/Maryland theme.
“We get whimsical more than traditional,” Donna Zeisberg, outreach coordinator, said of the trees entered in the first two festivals.
Sponsorship of a 6-foot artificial tree is $100. A 2-foot miniature tree sponsorship is $50.
“That would look good in the middle of your dining room table,” Kristen Connors, program manager, hinted of the use for the shorter tree.
“Or you may want the 2-foot tree for your office,” Zeisberg added.
The deadline to join in is Oct. 28. Go online to cecilcasa.org or call 410-996-3025 for a registration packet.
Giulia Hodge, executive director of CASA, said the tent at Woody’s Crab House would once again be transformed into a winter wonderland where the public can browse the trees and cast bids in a silent auction.
Also this year there will be wreaths available for purchase, each decorated for various themes and seasons.
The Festival of Trees will run Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m.
Winning trees can be picked up when the bidding closes at 4 p.m. on Nov. 30 or on Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Woody’s Crab House is located at 29 South Main St. in North East.
