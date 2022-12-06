PERRYVILLE — As the holiday season gets into full swing, the community events coordinator for the town of Perryville is challenging all fans of Christmas celebrations to spend a day attending the three parades on tap Saturday.
"Make it a day of parades," said Alisha Garlie, adding she wished she could give some kind of prize to those who attend all three parades on tap for Saturday in Chesapeake City, North East and Perryville.
There's a Christmas Parade of Horses starting at 10 a.m. in Chesapeake City, which kicks off the Poplar Hall Christmas Market. You'll see magnificent horses and riders in holiday regalia along with other units in the parade. Then stroll the streets and Pell Gardens and shop for unique artisanal gifts. The Christmas Market runs until 5 p.m.
The Cecil County Christmas Parade, perhaps the county's largest, gets rolling in North East at noon. This is the rescheduled event after last week's weather postponed the parade. Last year, more than 125 units marched from Cecil Avenue to Main Street.
Meanwhile, Perryville's Christmas in the Park begins at 1 p.m. Saturday with its own parade at 2:30. Garlie said the Christmas Market will have gifts for sale but there will also be lots of free fun including a craft area where everyone can make Christmas cards to be distributed to lonely and hospitalized veterans. There will also be free Christmas crafts for the kids, plus music by The Cecil County Community Band, Perryville High School Choir and DJ Spider.
"Come down early, get some shopping done," Garlie said.
There will be a toy collection on behalf of Perryville Outreach Program and a food drive to benefit the VA Food Pantry at Perry Point hosted by Tim Hartley from WXCY, who will be broadcasting live from 1 until 3 p.m.
Garlie said the parade, which will travel from Perryville Middle School along Aiken Avenue to Broad Street, ending at Ice House Park, would include horses, classic cars and a float contest for all who want to compete. Of course Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride the parade route and then greet children of all ages at Ice House Park.
Just before 6 p.m., Mayor Matt Roath will read The Night Before Christmas, then finish the day with the lighting of the Perryville Christmas Tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.